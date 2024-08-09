Impressive Media Shooter seals double for Sam James and Karl Burke

Media Shooter completed a double for Sam James and Karl Burke with a cosy success in the feature 7f handicap.

The pair combined for Group 2 success with Poet Master at the Curragh last month and were in excellent form again as the three-year-old travelled strongly and picked up the favourite Gressington to win by two and three-quarter lengths.

"The step up to seven furlongs has helped him a bit," James told Racing TV. "You need that six-furlong speed going this trip around here as you need the early pace to get into a position. He was able to do that and they went a good gallop. I was able to follow the favourite and he's won going away."

Media Shooter was wearing cheekpieces for the first time and his rider believes the headgear, along with tackling this new trip at a sharp course, could see yet more improvement.

"The cheekpieces helped and the decent ground too," he said. "He ran in a very competitive race at York [three starts before] and finished fourth, so the form was there anyway."

Cat's back

Rory The Cat scored his third course win with a strong-staying effort in the 1m6f handicap to give Paul Mulrennan his 100th success at the track.

The Lucinda Russell-trained four-year-old won back-to-back juvenile hurdles at the course in November and January and showcased his versatility with a fifth career success.

Read these next:

'I'm sure at some point there will be another champion trainer in the north - but I don't think it will be me'

Fanning from the front: progressive Quietness makes all to enhance admirable record

No recent run required: Bear To Dream makes triumphant return to turf under Kaiya Fraser

Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and get 50% off your first three months!

Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code MEMBERS24. First three payments will be charged at £24.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew.