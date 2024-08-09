- More
Fanning from the front: progressive Quietness makes all to enhance admirable record
- 1st3Quietnessfav5/6
- 2nd8Optician7/2
- 3rd6Saratoga Gold10/1
Consistent filly Quietness took her record to four wins from nine starts with a cosy success in the feature 1m4f handicap run in memory of former apprentice Laura Barry.
The Marcus Tregoning-trained four-year-old threw away victory by hanging right-handed at Sandown last time, but made no mistake this time, making all under Joe Fanning and comfortably holding off Optician. Her form now reads 233311121.
"She's grand and done it well," Fanning told Racing TV. "She stays well and picked up in the straight.
"If she keeps going up the handicap, which she will, I wouldn't be afraid to go a mile and six with her."
Harmonia strikes
Harmonia is getting the hang of things and exacted another defeat on Shielas Well in the opening 7f nursery.
The likeable filly confirmed the form of the pair's Catterick clash last month, this time giving her 10lb and a two-length beating for David Nolan and David Evans.
"She was having a good look all the way around," Nolan said. "I turned in and there was a fresh strip of ground – it swings you out a little bit into the middle. She was grand and kept going."
Records smashed
Sprinters Law Of Average and South Parade broke two course records in the 5f and 6f handicaps respectively.
