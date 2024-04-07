Frankie Dettori 'dreaming' after sensational Santa Anita six-timer - and he earns one punter £110,880 from a £1 bet

Frankie Dettori wondered if he was dreaming after riding six winners in a row at Santa Anita on Saturday, a result which netted one punter £110,880 from a £1 bet.

The six-timer has been the standout achievement of his time in the United States and the highlight was victory in the Grade 2 Santa Anita Oaks on Nothing Like You for trainer Bob Baffert.

Dettori abandoned his retirement plans to keep riding in California and showed the magic still remains on an extraordinary afternoon.

The 53-year-old said: "I adore this place and to be able to say that I won six races on [Santa Anita] Derby day is beyond my wildest dreams.

"I don't know how to put it into words. Is it real? Am I dreaming? Is this really happening? It's incredible. I just don't know what to say."

Dettori, famed for his Magnificent Seven at Ascot in 1996, when he won all seven races on the card, began his winning streak with maiden scorer Ball Don’t Lie, before victory on Recinto Rompere in a claiming race. Then came success in the $125,000 Evening Jewel Stakes with Roberta’s Love.

Frankie Dettori pictured with Fujiyama Crest, the horse who brought up his Magnificent Seven at Ascot in 1996 Credit: Edward Whitaker

Kathynmarissa triumphed under Dettori in a maiden next, before he partnered Nothing Like You to victory in the $300,000 Santa Anita Oaks as she stormed home by seven and a half lengths for trainer Bob Baffert.

A sixth win arrived courtesy of Royal Charter before Dettori had to settle for second on Imagination in the Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby.

“He's just a phenomenon," said Baffert. "He's world class and has brought his talent to every stage."

Reacting to Dettori's feat, champion trainer John Gosden said: "I think it's wonderful. He was in great form in Dubai, as fit and light as I've ever seen him. He loves the Californian set up with beautiful weather, lots of free time and no endless travelling like in the UK.

"It's extraordinary to think he was being written off in 2013-14 and along came Golden Horn in 2015 and an amazing nine years followed with many champions. His twilight years as an athlete have been truly golden!"

One Ladbrokes punter would have also been singing his praises after winning more than £110,000 through Dettori's exploits.

“We thought the Frankie Dettori nightmares had ended when he hung up his whip in Britain, but how wrong were we," said the firm's Nicola McGeady.

"The Dettori drama came crashing back last night in California when he rode an astonishing six-timer. There were a lot of happy customers, none more so than one particular punter who scooped a whopping £110,880 from a £1 bet. It was a costly night, but we can thank our lucky stars that it wasn't worse.”

The winning bet

11-4 Ball Don’t Lie (SP 9-4)

6-1 Recinto Rompere (SP 6-1)

7-1 Roberta’s Love (SP 12-1)

5-1 Kathynmarissa (SP 9-2)

10-1 Nothing Like You (SP 10-1)

7-1 Royal Charter (SP 100-30)

Stake: £1

Returned: £110,880

Read this next:

Fairyhouse punter has Easter weekend to remember after winning €330,000 from €20 each-way treble

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.