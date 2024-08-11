'Nice pick-me-up' for trainer with throat cancer as one of his two Flat horses wins

A winner brings a smile, no matter how grim the circumstances. Ask Peter Winks , who has just been diagnosed with throat cancer.

They breed them tough in South Yorkshire and not only did he come to Ripon with sprinter Dunnington Lad but he also refused to hide away in the background feeling sorry for himself, instead illuminating the parade ring in a Caribbean-style flowery shirt.

And he was able to display his sartorial elegance in the winner's enclosure too, after the 4-1 shot made all in the 5f David Chapman Memorial Handicap.

The Barnsley trainer has lost much of his voice but rasped: "I have throat cancer. I found out only last week. I'm all right in myself but it's pressing on my vocal cords. I'm in on Thursday and they're going to remove some more.

"But that was a nice pick-me-up. I love winning any race anywhere."

Dunnington Lad found plenty under Ethan Jones in the closing stages to hold on by a neck and follow up his course-and-distance success in June.

"I've got two Flat horses in and they're both sprinters," said Winks. "I work them with my jumpers and maybe that's where that extra bit came from. He looked like he was beaten but he really stuck on."

Landmark for Orr

Oisin Orr completed a half-century of winners for the second year in a row with a juvenile 6f double on Mearall and Lesley's Boy for boss Richard Fahey.

The Irishman, who moved to Britain in 2022, reached 50 nearly three weeks quicker than last year and said: "I'm happy with it, things have been going great.

"I'm delighted to reach 50 but I have no targets, just to ride as many winners as possible."

Mearall wins on a busy afternoon in the sun at Ripon Credit: David Carr

Debutant Mearall was a smooth winner of the novice event but Lesley's Boy needed much more help from the saddle to land the nursery. Orr said: "He did well to win because he didn't really handle the track. I was off the bridle for most of the way and it was probably his ability that got him through today.

"It's a hard track, there are plenty of undulations, but it worked out okay for me. He's improving with racing and I hope he keeps going the right way."

Ivan the terrific

Going back to basics is paying off for trainer Ivan Furtado, who sent out his 21st winner of the year — and fourth from his last nine runners — when landing the apprentice handicap with Bowood.

The Brazilian, who has returned to the yard in Wiseton, near Doncaster, where he took out his first licence in 2015 and also pruned his string, is now just two short of his total for the whole of 2023.

"We moved back to the stables where we started from and we reduced the numbers, trying to keep the horses that can win races," he said.

"We've got a few less than last year but that gives us the chance to focus a bit more. We have a great team at home, a great team of owners supporting us and we keep it simple and try to train winners."

Now read these...

'It's a great relief' - Oisin Murphy strengthens claim for a fourth jockeys' title after riding 100th winner of the season

'I’ve had a winner on almost every Flat track in Britain but I’m disenchanted' - owner blasts the state of British racing

Ripon declines Premier meeting status for track's richest day and claims 'it wasn't clear there was a real benefit'

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.