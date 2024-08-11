'It's a great relief' - Oisin Murphy strengthens claim for a fourth jockeys' title after riding 100th winner of the season

Oisin Murphy expressed his relief after he laid down a clear marker in his hunt for a fourth Flat jockeys' championship by becoming the first rider to reach 100 winners this season.

The 28-year-old reached the milestone for the sixth time in his career in decisive fashion with the third win of a four-timer at Newmarket on Saturday.

Success on the Andrew Balding-trained Mount Teide in the mile handicap sealed the century but another win was quickly added when Galactic Charm took the concluding race on the card, bringing Murphy's tally to 101 in the championship, which runs from Guineas weekend to Champions Day, and his overall winners in Britain this year to 147.

He now sits 36 clear of his nearest rival Rossa Ryan in the title race, which he is bidding to win for the fourth time following wins in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

"It's a great relief to have a good end to the week like that," said Murphy. "I've had a lot of seconds recently, including seven at Glorious Goodwood and no winner on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.

"I've had a huge amount of support. I'm aware I've taken more rides than any other jockey in Britain, and my agent has done a great job choosing the right ones.

"I've relied on a lot of good trainers, if I start listing them all there's going to be too many, but a special thanks must go to Sheikh Fahad and Andrew Balding. Both of them are very accommodating and want me to get the best results, particularly on the big days. I'm very grateful to them."

Bookmakers see Murphy as a runaway winner of the championship, with William Hill going 1-40 about Murphy lifting the trophy at Ascot on October 19.

Last year's winner William Buick is second favourite at 12-1, ahead of Ryan at 16-1. Some firms are betting without Murphy, with Sky Bet's market for the runner-up spot pricing Buick at 10-11 ahead of Ryan (6-4), Billy Loughnane (13-2) and Tom Marquand (7-1).

While Murphy has streaked clear of his rivals and has enjoyed several high-profile strikes, including four victories at Royal Ascot in June, he is resolved to keep pushing until the end of the season.

"The time really does fly when you're in amongst it," he added. "Racing every day, it almost feels like Qipco Guineas weekend was only a few weeks ago, but there's an awful lot of high-class racing.

"It's a large workload, particularly if you're riding out on a daily basis, but it's important for me to keep the momentum going and finish the season off as well as I can."

