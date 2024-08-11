Racing Post logo
Britain
premium

Ripon declines Premier meeting status for track's richest day and claims 'it wasn't clear there was a real benefit'

Summerghand: caught the eye in the Great St Wilfrid Handicap
This Saturday's William Hill Great St Wilfrid card is not a Premier fixture Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Ripon chief executive James Hutchinson has no regrets about not joining the fixture revolution as he prepares to stage one of the biggest days of the year that is not a Premier meeting.

Implementing British racing's industry strategy meant a two-year trial of a revised fixture list, showcasing designated Premier meetings which offer a minimum of £250,000 in prize-money on the Flat.

However, when Ripon stages the William Hill Great St Wilfrid Handicap on Saturday, its richest card of the season will be worth £215,000 – and Hutchinson does not see the value of making up the shortfall to earn official branding.

