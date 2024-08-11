Ripon declines Premier meeting status for track's richest day and claims 'it wasn't clear there was a real benefit'

Ripon chief executive James Hutchinson has no regrets about not joining the fixture revolution as he prepares to stage one of the biggest days of the year that is not a Premier meeting.

Implementing British racing's industry strategy meant a two-year trial of a revised fixture list, showcasing designated Premier meetings which offer a minimum of £250,000 in prize-money on the Flat.

However, when Ripon stages the William Hill Great St Wilfrid Handicap on Saturday, its richest card of the season will be worth £215,000 – and Hutchinson does not see the value of making up the shortfall to earn official branding.