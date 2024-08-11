'I’ve had a winner on almost every Flat track in Britain but I’m disenchanted' - owner blasts the state of British racing

Group race-winning owner John Fretwell fired a warning about the future of racing in Britain as he revealed he is “disenchanted” with the sport and no longer has any horses in training.

He cannot make the sport pay and slammed the “absolutely ridiculous” level of prize-money.

His lime green colours have been a familiar sight over the last three decades, as has the owner himself, often arriving at the course by helicopter and earning a reputation for betting on his horses.