Mullins' record-breaking season ends in style as Ted Walsh calls time on broadcasting career

When asked to describe himself in one word, Willie Mullins replied "very lucky". It was about the only thing he has got wrong this season. Not only did he miscalculate the number of words required, but he did himself an enormous disservice too. Luck only gets you so far in life, Willie, brilliance brings you to the very top.

On the day a broadcasting legend and national icon in Ted Walsh hung up his microphone, Mullins' final act of a record-breaking season was to send out three winners and claim both Grade 1s on offer. We have come to expect nothing less.

The numbers are mindboggling. Over €7 million in prize-money; 236 winners in Ireland alone, 17 of them at the Punchestown festival; 31 Grade 1s between Ireland and Britain; not to mention winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup, the Champion Chase and the Irish Grand National along the way. What can you say about the great man that hasn't been said already?