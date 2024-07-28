Mqse De Sevigne given Arc aim after landing fourth Group 1 in the Prix Rothschild

Leading French-trained filly Mqse De Sevigne is set to join a stellar cast in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe as she proved her class once again when powering to a fourth Group 1 victory in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville on Sunday.

The Andre Fabre-trained five-year-old was sent off odds-on having won twice this season, including against the boys in the Prix d'Ispahan, and finished strongly to hold off Excellent Truth. Irish-trained pair Rogue Millennium and Ocean Jewel for Joseph O'Brien and Willie McCreery finished third and fourth.

The victory came over a mile and she will be stepped up to the 1m4f for European racing's showpiece event in October. The plan to conclude her career in the Arc was an idea Fabre has been plotting since the start of 2023.

Owner, and ex-French Galop leader, Edouard de Rothschild described the daughter of Siyouni as a dream.

He told Sky Sports Racing: "She's improved a lot and is from a family which gets better with time and age. She's even better at five then she was at four.

"We'll go for the Prix Jean Romanet to prepare for the Arc de Triomphe, that's the route we've discussed. She's won three races over 12 furlongs and the family stayed really well. She's settling easy into her races and she's not going to waste energy, so it'd be wrong not to try it. It was Andre Fabre's idea from the beginning of last year."

Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (3.00 Longchamp, October 6)

bet365: 7-2 Look De Vega, 8 City Of Troy, 10 Sotsie,14 Opera Singer, 16 Bluestocking, Economics, Mqse De Sevigne, 20 Delius, Los Angeles, White Birch, 22 Shin Emperor, 25 bar.

