Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:55 UttoxeterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:55 UttoxeterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:50 Deauville

Mqse De Sevigne given Arc aim after landing fourth Group 1 in the Prix Rothschild

Mqse De Sevigne and Alexis Pouchin after winning the G1 Prix d'Ispahan
Mqse De Sevigne: won the Prix Rothschild for the second time
Play7 ran
14:50 DeauvilleFlat Turf, Group 1
Distance: 1mClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Mqse De Sevigne
    fav7/10
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Excellent Truth
    13/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Rogue Millennium
    47/10

Leading French-trained filly Mqse De Sevigne is set to join a stellar cast in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe as she proved her class once again when powering to a fourth Group 1 victory in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville on Sunday.

The Andre Fabre-trained five-year-old was sent off odds-on having won twice this season, including against the boys in the Prix d'Ispahan, and finished strongly to hold off Excellent Truth. Irish-trained pair Rogue Millennium and Ocean Jewel for Joseph O'Brien and Willie McCreery finished third and fourth.

The victory came over a mile and she will be stepped up to the 1m4f for European racing's showpiece event in October. The plan to conclude her career in the Arc was an idea Fabre has been plotting since the start of 2023.

Owner, and ex-French Galop leader, Edouard de Rothschild described the daughter of Siyouni as a dream.

He told Sky Sports Racing: "She's improved a lot and is from a family which gets better with time and age. She's even better at five then she was at four.

"We'll go for the Prix Jean Romanet to prepare for the Arc de Triomphe, that's the route we've discussed. She's won three races over 12 furlongs and the family stayed really well. She's settling easy into her races and she's not going to waste energy, so it'd be wrong not to try it. It was Andre Fabre's idea from the beginning of last year."

Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (3.00 Longchamp, October 6)
bet365: 7-2 Look De Vega, 8 City Of Troy, 10 Sotsie,14 Opera Singer, 16 Bluestocking, Economics, Mqse De Sevigne, 20 Delius, Los Angeles, White Birch, 22 Shin Emperor, 25 bar.

Read these next:

'I love winning like this' - 25-1 outsider Goliath gives giant-killing display to win King George under Christophe Soumillon 

'He was compromised by the tactics and overly strong gallop' - expert analysis of the first five home in the King George 

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months  

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

West Country correspondent

Published on inReports

Last updated

iconCopy
14:50 DeauvillePlay
Prix Rothschild (Group 1) (3yo+ Fillies & Mares) (Straight Course) (Turf)7 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Mqse De Sevigne
    fav7/10
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Excellent Truth
    13/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Rogue Millennium
    47/10
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers