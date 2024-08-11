Marcus Tregoning hopeful Corriamo has bright future after first win in nursery

Marcus Tregoning is confident Corriamo will improve with age and experience after he broke his maiden at the fourth attempt in the opening 7f nursery.

The colt produced a powerful turn of foot to find space between Liberty Bird and Law Degree, who finished second and third, to win by a length under Trevor Whelan.

After appearances at Windsor, Kempton and Newbury, the son of Mohaather, who Tregoning trained to win the Group 1 Sussex Stakes at Goodwood in 2020, provided the yard with its second successive winner.

Tregoning said on Racing TV: "When he's three and he's had a winter over him, he'll be a very strong horse, and I'd expect to see him in some better races. We hope it's onwards and upwards with him.

"He didn't handle coming down the hill for whatever reason, he was a bit slowly away and he couldn't quite go that early pace. He was a bit green, but we're very pleased."

It was an eighth winner this year for Shadwell's Mohaather, who is standing at Beech House Stud, Newmarket, and Tregoning added: "We're particularly pleased for him – he's absolutely flying. He was probably one of the best horses I've trained and he had electric speed."

Promising winner

Matauri Bay made a winning debut for Ralph Beckett when landing the 7f novice under Hector Crouch. The son of Lope De Vega, who fetched 500,000gns as a yearling, finished a length and a half clear of Shah.

Read these next:

Scintillating Charyn storms clear for Jacques le Marois win after Inspiral's slow start and last-minute withdrawal of Haatem

Al Riffa cut to 16-1 for Arc after impressive Grosser Preis von Berlin success

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.