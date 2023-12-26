Loughglynn makes it two out of two over hurdles and is cut for the Albert Bartlett

Loughglynn made a successful step up to 2m7f with some aplomb in the feature Grade 2 novice hurdle, and he might well have put himself forward as a major contender for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at the festival in March, for which he was cut to 10-1 from 25-1 by Paddy Power after this performance.

This event is a race champion trainer Willie Mullins has won in the past with Faugheen, so he is certainly not afraid to run a good horse in it.

His son of Vendageur, having just his second start over hurdles, was sat just in behind the two leaders by Sean O'Keeffe, and despite some jumping errors, particularly at the final flight, he picked up well from there to hold off Stellar Story by a length while being value for a little bit more.

O'Keeffe said: "I think it was a good performance. They went steady. He had a good look when he was in front the last day and I didn't really want to make it. I didn't want to give the two Elliott horses a lead.

"He has a bit of class about him and he showed it down the straight. He's still a big baby of a horse and is improving all the time.

"His jumping was better today and if he keeps improving he will be a lovely horse. He didn't mind the ground and will make a lovely chaser at around three miles down the line."

It was the second leg of a double for Mullins and O'Keeffe after the Tony Bloom-owned Bunting made an impressive start to life as a hurdler in the opening juvenile maiden.

The three-year-old jumped well in the main and stretched clear from the last to beat the 86-rated Flat horse and hurdles debutant Mr Lincoln by eight lengths.

O'Keeffe said: "He's a nice horse, did everything well and has a lovely attitude. He was very professional for his first day over hurdles and put a lot of distance between himself and the rest.

"He can stay well and handles that soft ground. He had a bit of a look going down over the last two, but there was always a nice bit of horse there if I needed it."

Bunting was cut to 8-1 from 12-1 for the Triumph Hurdle by Paddy Power.

Promise aplenty



The mares' bumper had the appearance of a potentially good contest and it was won impressively by well-backed newcomer Barnahash Promise under Ray Barron.

Given a very confident ride from just off the pace, the daughter of Malinas quickened smartly inside the last furlong to score by seven and a half lengths from fellow track newcomer Harrys Annie.

Not many runners but a high strike-rate is the modus operandi of winning trainer Jonathan Sweeney, who won the Grade 3 Shannon Spray Mares Novice Hurdle at this venue in 2016 with the mare's dam Barnahash Rose.

"They're nearly identical types," said Sweeney when asked to compare the two. "She did it well. She probably has a bit more class than the dam but has a very similar temperament.

"She was supposed to run in a point last spring, but she started growing and grew a lot so we let her off.

"She is for sale and hopefully someone will buy her and she will stay with me. She might even come back here for the Shannon Spray like her mother!"

Read these next:

'I've never looked back since moving to Ireland' - Kieren Buckley rides out claim with double for boss Gavin Cromwell

'He's very quirky, but he's got a massive engine' - Found A Fifty scores as Facile Vega finishes last

'He's another Kauto Star' - French raider Il Est Francais given lofty comparison after scintillating Kempton victory

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.