Charlie Appleby hints at Breeders' Cup for 'brave' Vintage Stakes winner Aomori City

Charlie Appleby could be double-handed in this year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf after Aomori City impressively won the HKJC World Pool Vintage Stakes .

The son of Oasis Dream was a well-backed 2-1 favourite for the first juvenile race of the week, which Godolphin won in 2019 with Pinatubo.

On Appleby’s mind in the immediate aftermath was a trip to America, where Aomori City could join stablemate Al Qudra.

“We have toyed with that [the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf] over the last couple of weeks,” said Appleby. “Al Qudra thankfully went and won on Saturday and he’s the horse we’ll probably pinpoint to the Juvenile Turf, but it doesn’t mean we can’t run two in it.”

Aomori City chased home Whistlejacket and Billboard Star in last month’s Group 2 Kingdom Of Bahrain July Stakes over six furlongs, so the step up in trip was unknown territory.

However, with Aomori City's middle-distance pedigree, Appleby was confident the Oasis Dream colt would handle the new distance, saying: “We thought that stepping up to seven furlongs would suit on the evidence of what we saw in the July Stakes, and he cut it at a decent level there.

“That was a marked improvement today and he had to be brave as he was tightened up on the turns. That’s no harm in educating him towards the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf.

“When you watch him at home, he’s not a workhorse. Over the last few weeks, we've had horses working over the top of him, such as Al Qudra and a couple of maidens, but that’s all working out well as they're at a decent level themselves.”

Paddy Power introduced Aomori City at 33-1 for next year’s 2,000 Guineas, a race in which Pinatubo finished third the year after his Vintage Stakes success.

More Goodwood glory for Murtagh

In or out of the saddle, Johnny Murtagh has always loved a Glorious Goodwood winner and he proved that in the Coral Chesterfield Cup with Take Heart .

Take Heart beats Enfjaar in the 1m2f Coral Chesterfield Cup at Goodwood Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The success gave the three-time Sussex Stakes-winning jockey his second victory at the meeting as a trainer, having opened his account with Ottoman Emperor in 2021.

“It’s all about number ones in racing,” said Murtagh. “Whether you're a jockey or a trainer, you still get the same buzz. As a trainer, you are involved a lot more as you are there every morning and you make a plan for these horses.”

Take Heart was making his second British start having finished eighth in the John Smith’s Cup at York in July.

Despite a wide draw in 18, Murtagh was confident the Dark Angel four-year-old would show an improved performance at Goodwood.

He said: “He was only beaten by four and a half lengths at York and he had a lot of ground to make up in the straight, so Ben [Coen, jockey] said he would be a little closer today.

“They went so slow that he was controlling the race at all times. This trip is probably ideal. He went very well during the week and his last blow was good, so Ben said he was better than York.”

Murtagh highlighted the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Northfields Handicap on Irish St Leger Day as a potential next step, although he suggested the winner could venture into stakes company further down the line.

Well-executed plan

A nose split the first two home in the five-furlong handicap and it was the Michael Dods-trained Tatterstall who won in a head-bobbing photo-finish.

Tatterstall beats Miss Attitude in the 5f handicap Goodwood Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Part-owned by Dave Stone with assistant trainer Carole Dods, the four-year-old saw off the fast-finishing Miss Attitude to land a fourth success.

“Michael has had this race in mind all year,” said Stone. “He said we were definitely going to Goodwood as it would suit him having won at Epsom before.

“We bought him as a yearling [for 70,000gns] from Tattersalls and Michael liked him as well, so we bought it between ourselves. It’s been a great association – we are really pleased.”

