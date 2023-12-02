John McConnell rues lost shoes for gallant Coral Gold Cup runner-up Mahler Mission

Connections of Mahler Mission were left pondering what might have been after the John McConnell-trained seven-year-old returned minus his two front shoes when finishing an honourable second in a pulsating Coral Gold Cup.

McConnell, who ended a losing streak stretching 51 days and 40 runners when Hasten Slowly won at Dundalk on Friday evening, also revealed a less-than-perfect preparation for Mahler Mission, who led travelling strongly after the third-last and only gave way to Datsalrightgino on the run-in.

"Both shoes came off in the race and, while I'm not making excuses, it certainly wouldn't have helped him," said McConnell. "He's got quite flat feet and he had special shoes fitted for the race.

"He ran a cracker and travelled with a bit of class. Take nothing away from the winner, it was a very good performance, but we haven't had a 100 per cent clear run up to it with him. There's been little niggles and things, so I felt we were maybe 98 per cent rather than 100, but it's some run all the same.

"This is one of the big ones and, while I hate coming second, coming second in this is unbelievable."

Both Mahler Mission and Datsalrightgino were cut to 20-1 for the Randox Grand National with BoyleSports, but McConnell is confident his horse has the substance to mix it outside of handicap company.

"I said if he won today he'd be going straight to the Gold Cup but he didn't win so I don't know now," said the trainer. "I'll have to sit down and think about it but he has the class to run in those graded races."

'The National is Monbeg Genius's race'

The National is very much on the agenda for Monbeg Genius , who was well supported before the race and finished six and half lengths behind Mahler Mission in third.

"He ran well but the ground was just too quick," said rider Jonjo O'Neill Jr. "The National is his race."

Jonjo O'Neill snr, trainer of Monbeg Genius, was inclined to agree with his son, although was minded to consider the Coral Welsh Grand National on December 27 too.

"They were going so fast over the first couple he didn't get into a rhythm until halfway down the back," said the trainer. "He'll be better with a bit slower ground but he ran a blinder.

"He's in the Welsh National and will hopefully be in the Grand National too. He'll have a go at all of those and let's hope we have a bit of luck in one of them."

