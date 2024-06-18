'I've found the key to him' - Animate finally breaks turf duck to leave Geoffrey Harker happy

Animate brilliantly bounced back to form and belatedly picked up a first win on turf when landing the feature 6f handicap.

The four-year-old, who last won at Wolverhampton in May 2023, battled well in a close finish under Rowan Scott and denied Highjacked by a head. The 12-1 shot had failed to score in eight previous starts on turf, but had been successful on the all-weather twice before.

“When I first got him I thought he was going to be a proper horse,” winning trainer Geoffrey Harker told Racing TV. “He’s been a bit disappointing, but I've taken the extra headgear off and he’s loved it today."

It was a third win of the year for Harker, who added: "That’s the first time he’s won on turf, hopefully he can take off from it. I haven’t had him that long, but I've found the key to him and he’ll go forward now.”

Learning plenty

Educating Rita showed she learned plenty from her Redcar debut when landing the 5f novice for trainer Michael Dods.

The 13-8 favourite picked up off the hot pace under Connor Beasley to score by a length from Kitten In The Sky.

Beasley doubled up on the card when guiding 2-1 favourite Sea The Dream to victory in the 7f handicap.

Course specialist

The Dancing Poet 's love for the course continued when he notched his sixth track win in the 1m4f amateur jockeys' handicap.

The eight-year-old was sent off the 85-40 favourite and obliged by two and a quarter lengths under Matt Brown.

