'It's very hard not to go to Doncaster after that' - Grosvenor Square 8-1 for St Leger after 20-length win

Grosvenor Square was cut to 8-1 for the St Leger by Paddy Power after a dominant performance in the Group 3 Comer Group Irish St Leger Trial.

Narrowly pegged back when ridden from the front in the Curragh Cup last month, the front-running tactics were again employed by Ryan Moore but this time he built up an unassailable lead and none of the higher-rated horses could make any sort of impression.

The winner came home 20 lengths clear of 80-1 outsider Courageous Strike but his success was nevertheless impressive, and trainer Aidan O'Brien was barely able to hide his delight afterwards.

O'Brien said: "He has serious stamina when he gets into a rhythm, he's an exciting horse.

"It's hard to know what to do against this horse, do you follow him or don't you. Ryan said he was far from finished and he galloped right through the line. It's very hard not to go to Doncaster after that.

"He's very uncomplicated. He handled that ground and he handles soft ground well."

Continuous assessment

From one potential St Leger winner to an actual one, and Aidan O'Brien does not feel like he is short of options for Continuous after last year's Classic star gained his first success since with a game performance in the Group 3 Shoda Market Cafe Royal Whip Stakes.

Disputing the lead throughout in a race run at a steady gallop, the son of Heart's Cry did enough in the final furlong under Moore to hold off the persistent challenge of Trustyourinstinct by half a length. He was carrying plenty of condition, having only his second run of the season after disappointing in the Hardwicke Stakes, and can be expected to improve.

Continuous (centre) wins the Royal Whip Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann

O'Brien said: "He has loads of options. He could go to the Irish Champion Stakes or the Irish St Leger. He could run in the Irish Champion with a view to going to the Arc, or could go to the Japan Cup. He's a very versatile horse and a great one to have.

"Dropping him back to this trip wasn't a worry and we decided we would take a lead today if we could. He could have popped out in front and done it all himself. He's a classy and an unusual type of horse but is very genuine. He can do it from ten furlongs and possibly up to two miles."



Mixed bag for Keane

It was an unusual day at the office for Colin Keane, despite claiming a impressive win for trainer Michael O'Callaghan on Distant Seas in the 6f two-year-old maiden.

The Sergei Prokofiev colt could return to the Curragh in a couple of weeks for the Round Tower Stakes, but half an hour before the success the champion jockey blotted his copybook when failing to weigh in after finishing sixth on the same trainer's Mehmar in the 6f handicap. He was hit with a two-day ban.

While Mehmar was disqualified, the Power colours were carried to victory in the race for the first time since David Power's death last month when Wayne Lordan scored on Heavenly Power .

"I thought about the boss when he passed the line, he's a great loss to racing," said winning trainer Eddie Lynam.

