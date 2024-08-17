- More
All so easy for Al Aasy with back-to-back Group wins in Geoffrey Freer
- 1st1Al AasyfavEvens
- 2nd2Al Qareem13/8
- 3rd5Go Daddy17/2
It was all easy for Al Aasy when he followed up victory at Glorious Goodwood with a dominant performance in the Geoffrey Freer Stakes.
The seven-year-old has not always been the most reliable of favourites, partly due to the fact he has to be produced late, but when he is good, he is very good. He did not give his supporters a moment of concern when winning his sixth Group 3, just two weeks after landing the Glorious Stakes.
Sent off the even-money favourite, Al Aasy was held up towards the rear before cruising past his rivals under Jim Crowley, almost in autopilot.
"He's a pleasure," said the jockey. "He's really come to himself and is a lot more amenable now in his races. That was just like riding a piece of work."
Crowley was motionless aboard the two-length winner. He added: "When you're in behind and you've got everything covered, it's a great feeling. You know that when you want to go, he's going to go. I probably ended up getting there a little bit too soon and could have been cheekier on him."
It is clear Al Aasy, much like the yard's other elder statesman Hamish, means a great deal to Maureen Haggas.
She said: "These older horses are wonderful to have around. Al Aasy has always been talented and has probably been better since being gelded. He was great today – it was easy.
"He's a dude at home now. It's only four weeks since he had his first run here, with Goodwood in between, which is a big ask, especially having had some time off like he had, but you couldn't have passed up an opportunity like this. He's a seven-year-old and it's time to get to work really."
Bouncing back
Lethal Levi put a disappointing performance in the Stewards' Cup firmly behind him when staying on well to win the 7f handicap under Clifford Lee.
The five-year-old unseated Lee going to post in Goodwood's cavalry charge and later weakened after being badly hampered inside the final furlong.
However there were no such traffic problems this time and after breaking quickly, Lethal Levi built up a lead before just holding on to deny Waleefy.
"That was a great performance," said winning trainer Karl Burke. "It wasn't the initial plan to come here. He's been pretty busy. He was knocked over at Goodwood and would have finished closer to the placed horses. He's jumping cleaner with blinkers on, having been giving races away.
"Clifford gets along with him well and when he had an easy lead like that, I knew he'd run well but wasn't sure if he'd hang on like that. He's a brilliant old horse and will probably head for the Ayr Gold Cup."
Off the mark
Mukaber made all to deny the Aidan O'Brien-trained favourite Aftermath in the 7f maiden, which won last season by French 2,000 Guineas runner-up Dancing Gemini.
The son of No Nay Never got off the mark at the fourth time of asking when stretching three and a quarter lengths clear under Jamie Spencer.
Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.
Published on inReports
Last updated
- 'There are no secrets. I'm very confident' - City Of Troy's loyal team make bullish noises before York spectacular
- Curragh: 'It's very hard not to go to Doncaster after that' - Grosvenor Square 8-1 for St Leger after 20-length win
- Doncaster: 'I'd be hopeful he'll keep progressing' - Liberty Coach up and running for John and Sean Quinn
- Newmarket: Defence Minister sees off rivals with 'instant' acceleration to earn 40-1 quote for 2,000 Guineas
- Deauville: Ollie Sangster breaks new ground as Simmering sweeps to Group 2 victory and is slashed for 1,000 Guineas
- Sky Bet odds boost: get your hands on enhanced 50-1 odds if you bet on Erling Haaland to complete one or more passes against Chelsea
- Wigan Warriors vs St Helens: bet £10 get £50 in free bets for Saturday's Super League game
- Ipswich vs Liverpool betting offer: get enhanced odds of 50-1 for Liverpool to have one or more shots on target
- Ladbrokes sign-up offer: get £25 in free bets when you sign up and bet just £5
- Saturday racing tips + get £40 in Coral free bets when you bet on the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury
- 'There are no secrets. I'm very confident' - City Of Troy's loyal team make bullish noises before York spectacular
- Curragh: 'It's very hard not to go to Doncaster after that' - Grosvenor Square 8-1 for St Leger after 20-length win
- Doncaster: 'I'd be hopeful he'll keep progressing' - Liberty Coach up and running for John and Sean Quinn
- Newmarket: Defence Minister sees off rivals with 'instant' acceleration to earn 40-1 quote for 2,000 Guineas
- Deauville: Ollie Sangster breaks new ground as Simmering sweeps to Group 2 victory and is slashed for 1,000 Guineas
- Sky Bet odds boost: get your hands on enhanced 50-1 odds if you bet on Erling Haaland to complete one or more passes against Chelsea
- Wigan Warriors vs St Helens: bet £10 get £50 in free bets for Saturday's Super League game
- Ipswich vs Liverpool betting offer: get enhanced odds of 50-1 for Liverpool to have one or more shots on target
- Ladbrokes sign-up offer: get £25 in free bets when you sign up and bet just £5
- Saturday racing tips + get £40 in Coral free bets when you bet on the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury