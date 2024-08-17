All so easy for Al Aasy with back-to-back Group wins in Geoffrey Freer

It was all easy for Al Aasy when he followed up victory at Glorious Goodwood with a dominant performance in the Geoffrey Freer Stakes.

The seven-year-old has not always been the most reliable of favourites, partly due to the fact he has to be produced late, but when he is good, he is very good. He did not give his supporters a moment of concern when winning his sixth Group 3, just two weeks after landing the Glorious Stakes.

Sent off the even-money favourite, Al Aasy was held up towards the rear before cruising past his rivals under Jim Crowley, almost in autopilot.

"He's a pleasure," said the jockey. "He's really come to himself and is a lot more amenable now in his races. That was just like riding a piece of work."

Crowley was motionless aboard the two-length winner. He added: "When you're in behind and you've got everything covered, it's a great feeling. You know that when you want to go, he's going to go. I probably ended up getting there a little bit too soon and could have been cheekier on him."

It is clear Al Aasy, much like the yard's other elder statesman Hamish, means a great deal to Maureen Haggas.

She said: "These older horses are wonderful to have around. Al Aasy has always been talented and has probably been better since being gelded. He was great today – it was easy.

"He's a dude at home now. It's only four weeks since he had his first run here, with Goodwood in between, which is a big ask, especially having had some time off like he had, but you couldn't have passed up an opportunity like this. He's a seven-year-old and it's time to get to work really."

Bouncing back

Lethal Levi put a disappointing performance in the Stewards' Cup firmly behind him when staying on well to win the 7f handicap under Clifford Lee.

The five-year-old unseated Lee going to post in Goodwood's cavalry charge and later weakened after being badly hampered inside the final furlong.

However there were no such traffic problems this time and after breaking quickly, Lethal Levi built up a lead before just holding on to deny Waleefy.

"That was a great performance," said winning trainer Karl Burke. "It wasn't the initial plan to come here. He's been pretty busy. He was knocked over at Goodwood and would have finished closer to the placed horses. He's jumping cleaner with blinkers on, having been giving races away.

"Clifford gets along with him well and when he had an easy lead like that, I knew he'd run well but wasn't sure if he'd hang on like that. He's a brilliant old horse and will probably head for the Ayr Gold Cup."

Off the mark

Mukaber made all to deny the Aidan O'Brien-trained favourite Aftermath in the 7f maiden, which won last season by French 2,000 Guineas runner-up Dancing Gemini.

The son of No Nay Never got off the mark at the fourth time of asking when stretching three and a quarter lengths clear under Jamie Spencer.

