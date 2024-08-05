'It's rare to get one so straightforward' - Aidan O'Brien hails Heavens Gate after victory in €300,000 feature

Aidan O'Brien hailed Heavens Gate a rare commodity following her all-the-way win in the feature Irish EBF Ballyhane Stakes, worth €300,000 in prize-money.

The 4-6 favourite paid a handsome compliment to her much-hyped stablemate Fairy Godmother in the process, as she was only third to her in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The daughter of Justify filled the same position in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket's July meeting but she was a class above her 20 rivals here, staying on stoutly under Ryan Moore to fend off Fiery Lucy by a length and a quarter.

"She's such a lovely filly," O'Brien beamed afterwards. "Ryan has always said she wants to go up to seven so that's what we'll do now. She's very straightforward, kind and relaxed, and she was doing her best work at the end.

"She's happy to make her own running or take a lead, it doesn't matter to her and she's very comfortable on all ground as well. It's rare to get one so straightforward."

Firebird scores at 1-14

Firebird is another with a bright future after she made it two from two for Paddy Twomey in the opening 6f race.

The big hitters couldn't get enough of the 260,00gns purchase from the Rebecca Menzies stable as she went off 1-14 having spent most of the day 1-7.

Twomey said the Group 3 Ballyogan Stakes, back at Naas this month, is likely to be her next port of call.

The trainer said: "I'd imagine the way she is rated already that we don't have much choice. She's a nice filly, she's only cantered in between runs and she seemed in good form. I'm very happy with her.

"Billy [Lee] said she'll get further but we might stick at six for the moment. She's entered in the Ballyogan back here later in the month."

Mehmar making up for lost time

Michael O'Callaghan was thrilled to see Mehmar making up for lost time after he followed up a recent Navan success in the 6f handicap under champion jockey Colin Keane.

"He's going the right way and is making up for lost time,” O'Callaghan said of the 7-4 favourite who made all and obliged by a length and a half.

He added: "Colin said he's very straightforward, pings the gates. I was lucky to find this race for him, with not so many runners. It ticks another box and gets the second run out of the way. We might go to the drawing board now and make a plan."

Australian flavour

There was an Australian flavour to the bank holiday Monday fixture as not only was the Melbourne Cup in attendance, but the 1m2f handicap – won by the Andy Oliver-trained Apercu – was named in honour of RC Bagot.

Robert Cooper Bagot was a native of Fontstown in County Kildare and, after emigrating to Australia, he became the first secretary of the Victoria Racing Club and helped redesign and modernise Flemington.

After sustained lobbying from Bagot, the Victoria government declared Melbourne Cup day a half-holiday for public servants and bank employees so the Kildare man was certainly an integral part of helping the race become what it is today.

