'You never know when the improvement will stop' - Arc dream alive for Juddmonte's King George second Bluestocking

Juddmonte believe more improvement is to come from King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes second Bluestocking , with the powerful team aiming her at a big autumn target in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp (3.00 ).

Bluestocking posted a joint career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings in the Ascot midsummer highlight last month, equalling the 120 figure she recorded when gaining a breakthrough Group 1 win in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh in June.

The Ralph Beckett-trained four-year-old is 20-1 for the Arc, which takes place on October 6, with Ladbrokes and William Hill behind 7-2 market leader Look De Vega. She will bid to become a record seventh winner of the race in the late Khalid Abdullah’s silks.