'You never know when the improvement will stop' - Arc dream alive for Juddmonte's King George second Bluestocking
Juddmonte believe more improvement is to come from King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes second Bluestocking, with the powerful team aiming her at a big autumn target in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp (3.00).
Bluestocking posted a joint career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings in the Ascot midsummer highlight last month, equalling the 120 figure she recorded when gaining a breakthrough Group 1 win in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh in June.
The Ralph Beckett-trained four-year-old is 20-1 for the Arc, which takes place on October 6, with Ladbrokes and William Hill behind 7-2 market leader Look De Vega. She will bid to become a record seventh winner of the race in the late Khalid Abdullah’s silks.
