'He's a lot brighter' - star miler Rosallion set Prix du Moulin target after missing Sussex Stakes showdown
Superstar miler Rosallion will be aimed at the Prix du Moulin next month after missing out on a Sussex Stakes showdown with Notable Speech, but is not guaranteed to run at the Breeders' Cup this year according to trainer Richard Hannon.
The trainer is unsure of where the St James's Palace Stakes winner could line up after his Longchamp date on September 9, but suggested the Blue Point colt would remain in training as a four-year-old.
A respiratory infection kept him out of a clash with his 2,000 Guineas conqueror Notable Speech, who won the Sussex at Glorious Goodwood. Sheikh Mohammed Obaid's top talent was ante-post favourite for the match-up having triumphed over the Godolphin colt at Royal Ascot in June.
