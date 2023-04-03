'It’s nice to get one back on the board' - Richard Kingscote returns to winner's enclosure - just

Richard Kingscote did not ride a domestic winner in March, but the Derby-winning jockey landed an overdue victory when Gone just prevailed in a photo-finish in the 7f handicap.

The Charlie Johnston-trained three-year-old held on by a short head from Jack Channon’s Phoenix Glow, with 3-1 favourite Equiami a head further back in third in a bunched finish.

Kingscote’s mounts had finished second on six occasions since his last winner at Southwell on February 21.

“It’s been a little while,” the rider told Sky Sports Racing. “The inside horse just chucked his head down on the line so I wasn’t 100 per cent.”

Kingscote spent a month at the start of the year riding in Florida and also recently .

“I’ve been away and it’s nice to get one back on the board,” he added. “I’ve had a lovely winter and am now keen to get going. Tony Hind’s taken me on and today is his first proper day."

Kingscote also has Desert Crown, who has not been seen since supplying the jockey with his first Classic winner in last year’s Derby, to look forward to with the Sir Michael Stoute-trained colt in next month’s Group 3 Brigadier Gerard Stakes.

Kingscote added: “I’ve not sat on him yet. He looks great and I’m really looking forward to it."

Super sub Saffie

Saffie Osborne made the most of picking up a spare ride when scoring by half a length on Lady Marie from the Benoit de la Sayette-ridden Butterfly Effect. Hayley Turner missed the ride on David Simcock’s winning filly due to feeling unwell.

De La Sayette later gained some compensation when landing the mile handicap aboard Covert Mission, completing a double for trainer Kevin Philippart de Foy, whose Rikona had taken the 1m4f fillies’ handicap under Paddy Bradley.