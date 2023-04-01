'He has some of the best jockeys' - Richard Kingscote joins illustrious company with new agent

Richard Kingscote, who enjoyed his biggest day in the saddle when winning last year's Derby on Desert Crown, will join the same stable as champion jockey William Buick, Jim Crowley and Ryan Moore this year after revealing Tony Hind as his new agent.

Kingscote has spent the last 19 years with jockeys' agent Guy Jewel but working increasingly alongside Moore at Sir Michael Stoute's yard in Newmarket, the 36-year-old has decided to join Hind in time for the start of the Flat turf season in Britain.

"Tony Hind is going to be looking after my rides this year," Kingscote told the Racing Post. "I think the change will do me good and obviously Tony works closely with Ryan and Sir Michael. I don't know what it's like to work with another agent but it's an avenue I'd like to explore."