'It's nice to be here and tick one off the list' - William Buick makes instant impact on Carlisle's big day

Champion jockey William Buick added star quality to Carlisle's biggest Flat fixture of the year and wasted no time in showing his class by winning on his first ride at the track aboard Bountiful.

Buick, who chose the historic Carlisle Bell and Cumberland Plate day to pay his first visit after nearly 20 years riding, registered a decisive success on the George Boughey-trained filly in the 6f maiden worth £40,000.

"It's nice to be here on the track's biggest day and tick one off the list," said Buick. "I walked the track beforehand and I'm sure it takes a bit of knowing, but it looks a fair track."

Buick, champion jockey for the last two seasons, is closing in on a full set of winners at British courses after Bountiful carried the Highclere Thoroughbred Racing silks to a 100-30 victory.

"She did it really well," he said. "George was pretty confident beforehand and the fast ground was key for her. She's been well placed and has beaten the colts and they'll be very pleased with that.

"I've never ridden at Ayr and I haven't had a winner at Musselburgh, so now it's only those two to go."

The jockey, who gained a double from four rides on Red Pixie in the 7f fillies' handicap, started the day in the company of 2,000 Guineas winner Notable Speech, who disappointed in last week's St James's Palace Stakes.

"I saw him this morning and he was being ridden out and everything looked pretty normal, so I look forward to him next time," he said.

Rare visitor

Buick's travel companion James Doyle reckoned it had been a long time since his last visit, but he also made his mark when Jabaara won her second Listed race in the space of 25 days.

The Roger Varian-trained 6-4 favourite followed up his Musselburgh win in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Eternal Stakes to earn a 14-1 quote (from 20) with Paddy Power for next month's Group 1 Falmouth Stakes.

James Doyle with Listed Eternal Stakes winner Jabaara Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"That might be a bit tough for her but Roger has placed her nicely," said Doyle. "It was a pleasing performance as she had a fair bit of weight and while we'll have a bit of fun with her, life won't be easy."

On his rare journey to Carlisle, Doyle said: "The last time I was here the weighing room was on the other side of the parade ring, so it's at least 14 years ago. It's always nice to come to these northern tracks and the crowd here today is brilliant."

Historic first

Danny Tudhope won the feature Stablemate By AGMA Carlisle Bell for the first time on veteran Orbaan to give trainer David O'Meara his second success in the race.

On a mixed day for the stable following the fatal injury suffered to ten-time winner Star Shield in the Carlisle Bell consolation race, Orbaan rolled back the years to score for the first time since the summer of 2022 when he won the Golden Mile at Goodwood and followed up a week later in the Shergar Cup at Ascot.

"He's nine years old now and dropping in class, and deserves to win a race like this," said Tudhope. "Sadly, we lost Star Shield in the last race and it's a bit of compensation."

Read these next:

Stuart Edmunds 'thrilled' as Grand National meeting hero Hometown Boy wins for the first time in over three years

'It's the obvious step and where I want to go' - Jack Jones eyeing Weatherbys Super Sprint with Caburn

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.