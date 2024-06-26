Stuart Edmunds 'thrilled' as Grand National meeting hero Hometown Boy wins for the first time in over three years

Hometown Boy claimed his first victory in over three years when he sauntered to an easy victory in the 2m7f novice handicap chase under Charlie Hammond.

The nine-year-old won a competitive handicap hurdle at Aintree's Grand National meeting in April 2021, but was not seen on a racecourse for 929 days before returning in October last year. Having finished third at Bangor last time, he bounced back to winning ways with a ten-length success.

"I'm thrilled the old boy has got his head in front," his trainer Stuart Edmunds said. "He's had a lot of problems and I'm over the moon for the owners and everyone at home, he's a real favourite.

"And credit goes to Worcester for the ground conditions being as they were too, otherwise we wouldn't have run him."

The success was even more special for the winning rider Hammond as it was his 200th career success.

World at his feet

In This World broke his duck over fences when carrying 12st to victory in the 2m½f handicap chase.

A winner over hurdles, the six-year-old was runner-up on his three previous outings over fences but denied Calgary Tiger by two and a half lengths after a well-timed ride by Harry Skelton.

"He looked like being a really good horse over hurdles, but got a major injury," Skelton told Sky Sports Racing. "That's well in the past now and he's winning races, and will hopefully continue to do so through the summer."

Johnston joy

Getaway Vic provided conditional jockey Dylan Johnston with his first winner for Peter and Michael Bowen with victory in the 2m bumper.

