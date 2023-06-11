'It's a lucky track for us' - Elliott and Bowen complete four-timer as love affair with Perth continues

Gordon Elliott proved why it is always worth taking note of his runners at Perth as he teamed up with Sean Bowen to complete a four-timer, headlined by Ballykeel winning the feature bet365 Sam Morshead Perth Gold Cup.

Coming into the meeting, the County Meath-based trainer had recorded 213 winners from 734 runners at the track, but his strike-rate improved throughout the afternoon as he won with 50 per cent of his runners on the card.

Elliott, whose first winner at the track came with Arresting in 2006, said: “It’s been a great day and Sean has been riding out of his skin. It’s great to have the four winners.

“I trained my first winner here many moons ago. It’s a lucky track for us and it’s always great to have winners here.”

Elliott and Bowen got off to the perfect start when An Mhi justified odds-on favouritism in the opening 2m4f novice hurdle, which was soon followed by Walking The Walk, who cruised to success in the 3m handicap chase.

The pair then landed the feature contest when Ballykeel edged out stablemate Definite Plan before Mrs Paisley completed the four-timer in the 3m handicap hurdle.

Ballykeel (near) wins the feature for Gordon Elliott and Sean Bowen Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Winning run continues

The Rebecca Menzies-trained Russian Virtue won for the sixth time since December when taking the 2m handicap hurdle under Nathan Moscrop.

The six-year-old finished a length and a half clear of Garde Des Champs to take his record over hurdles to four wins from 11 runs.

