'It's a fairytale' - Minella Missile on target as owner celebrates emotional 100th winner

The 100th winner for Janet Davies proved to be one of her most memorable and the owner recalled her late husband Peter after Minella Missile landed the Grade 2 Trustatrader Novices' Hurdle.

The five-year-old produced a 22-1 shock to hold off the well-fancied Captain Teague by a length and half for Evan Williams and Adam Wedge just 17 days after winning a maiden hurdle at Chepstow.

The strong staying performance sparked emotional scenes for the owner, who has had success with the likes of Court Minstrel and Prime Venture.

Davies, celebrating a first Cheltenham winner in nine years, said: "How amazing was that? We last won with Court Minstrel and I never thought we'd have another like it.

"Evan said when he won at Chepstow 17 days ago we had a really nice horse but I never thought he was going to be that good. I was trying to keep cool because this time last year I lost my husband suddenly in his sleep. It's been a difficult year but my goodness has that helped, it's so amazing."

Success was a first at Graded level for Wales's biggest jumps trainer since Coole Cody landed the two-runner Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase last November.

He said: "Racing pulls in the emotions of life to the very trivial pursuit of going faster than another horse around a grassy field. It's Janet's 100th winner and it's a bit of a fairytale. Isn't it crazy how the cards fall sometimes?

"Let's be brutal, the second horse carried a penalty and we only won by a length and a half. We've got a bit to find if we're going to win a Grade 1, but he's the type who might be able to step up. This is Janet's day and that's what makes it special to me."

Mixed emotions

Joe Tizzard experienced jubilation and devastation within 40 minutes at Cheltenham as JPR One, the yard's star prospect, came down at the last when well clear in the Arkle Trial.

The six-year-old had delivered a breathtaking jumping display and momentarily looked to be clear of the 13th and final fence before coming down on landing. Homme Public was able to capitalise and win for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero.

Homme Public takes advantage of JPR One's fall to land the Arkle Trial Credit: Edward Whitaker

JPR One and jockey Brendan Powell were reported to be fine after after coming within touching distance – hitting the basement odds of 1.01 on the Betfair Exchange – of giving connections a double after Triple Trade surged home late to pip Calico in a thrilling finish to the 2m handicap chase.

"That's racing," the trainer said. "Luckily the horse and Brendan are all right and he looked like he was going to win very impressively. He jumped from fence to fence and jumped the last well but just crumpled a little bit. We know we've got a horse to go to war with.

"This was the lovely next step and he didn't come down five out leaving us without knowing more. He was about to put up a proper performance, I've no doubt about that, and these things happen. I half-thought about the Henry VIII but I might need to give him a confidence boost, so we'll see."

