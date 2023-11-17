Bizarre moment as horse gets nose stuck in rival's tail - but still goes on to win

A bizarre situation unfolded during the 3m handicap chase when Gaboriot experienced some unusual traffic on his way to victory.

The Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero-trained seven-year-old somehow got his nose caught in the tail of eventual third Crystal Moon when making his challenge, but managed to break free from his rival on the way to a seven-length success.

Greenall was a little nervous watching the incident, which happened after the fourth-last fence, and said: "I've never seen that happen before! I was a bit worried for a minute but luckily his nose came out. It put him off a bit, but it happened early enough and he seemed to be all right.

"He really jumped and travelled well. He was a good horse but lost his way a bit and now he's come back good. We want to go to the Foxhunters' at Aintree with him."

The in-running comment

Travelled strongly, raced in third, not fluent 12th, switched right after four out but nose briefly caught in rival's tail, pressed leader three out, led two out, ridden and kept on run-in

Off the mark

Loudspeaker made a successful debut over fences by half a length in the 2m½f handicap chase for Seamus Mullins and Sean Houlihan.

Mullins said: "We bought him as a chaser and thought we'd win a few hurdle races on the way, so we had been a little disappointed with him. He didn't shine over hurdles but the plan to give chasing a go has worked."

