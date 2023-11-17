Mouse Morris strikes again as Foxy Jacks lands Cross Country handicap chase

The Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase went to Ireland but not to either of the Cheltenham Festival 1-2 Delta Work and Galvin as Mouse Morris struck with Foxy Jacks.

Gavin Brouder's mount kept on best to beat Latenightpass by a length and a quarter, having fallen and unseated his rider in two previous starts at this cross-country track.

Brouder said on ITV: “I’ve ridden him a good bit this season and the more I ride him, the more you let him go away and do his own thing. He’s got a massive engine and he just never stops galloping. He has his own way of jumping, but when you leave him alone in front he’s fairly good."

On the achievement of winning at Cheltenham, he added: “It’s the best, isn’t it?”

It was another notable success for Morris in Britain in the early part of the season following on from Gentlemansgame winning the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby this month.

Morris said on ITV: “I don’t think he put a foot wrong there. He was given a lovely ride by Gavin and I couldn’t be happier.”

Foxy Jacks was introduced into Coral's betting at 14-1 for the Cross Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, with Latenightpass priced at 25-1.

Delta Work could only finish sixth, with stablemate and 10-3 favourite Galvin two places back in eighth. Back On The Lash, who won the last two runnings, finished tenth.

Read these next:

'20-1 for the Stayers' Hurdle could be worth a punt' - your 2023-24 jumps season questions answered

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.