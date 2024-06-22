'It was nearly a write-off' - Unequal Love defies challenging draw to win the Wokingham

Tom Marquand went into the Wokingham Stakes thinking he had no chance of success but he returned a winner after Unequal Love defied a bad draw to score for Cheveley Park.

The four-year-old filly provided the stud with victory from their final runner at this year's meeting as she held off the late challenge of Dark Trooper to win by half a length.

Settled in midfield, Unequal Love began to make headway as the field merged before the two-furlong pole but Marquand was already assured of success on the 12-1 shot, who was returning to handicapping company following her fifth-place finish in the Group 3 Greenlands Stakes last month.

"It was nearly a write-off before we even went out," the jockey said. "Being drawn in stall one in the Wokingham — you just think you have no chance, but this filly’s rate of progression over the last couple of years has been incredible.

"She's really sharpened up and has just got the hang of things. To be honest, after going a furlong or so I was pretty confident she would be the winner. She's just really come to and she's got a great attitude."

A Listed winner on her seasonal debut, Unequal Love became William Haggas's sole scorer at this year's meeting but marked a second success for Marquand, who enjoyed Group 1 glory on Porta Fortuna in Friday's Coronation Stakes.

Unequal Love pulls clear in the Wokingham Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

"It's wonderful for Somerville Lodge to have a winner this week," Marquand said. "It was a good day for me yesterday, but being a main jockey all you want to do is ride well for your stable and everyone puts in so much effort. It's fantastic for Cheveley Park Stud as well.

"Unequal Love was one of my favourite fillies in training – even before today. She's not a Group 1 filly by any means but just her demeanour and the way she tries, she's amazing. She's a fun filly to be a part of and today is a great day."

Dark Trooper, who was sent off 4-1 favourite to claim a third course success, was narrowly denied in his bid to provide back-to-back wins for Wathnan Racing and James Doyle after their success in the Jersey Stakes with Haatem.

The race went less favourably for Marquand's wife Hollie Doyle after interference cut off her run on 11-2 shot Albasheer, an incident which resulted in Jack Doughty, rider of Chipstead, being handed a four-day ban for careless riding.

