Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:15 Down RoyalHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:15 Down RoyalHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:30 Ascot

'They were left for dead' - Bedtime Story puts rivals to sleep with dominant display in the Chesham

Bedtime Story (Ryan Moore) wins the Chesham
Bedtime Story (Ryan Moore) wins the CheshamCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Play15 ran
14:30 AscotFlat Turf, Listed
Distance: 7fClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    14Bedtime Story
    fav11/8
  • 2nd
    Silk
    11Pentle Bay
    5/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Brian
    28/1

Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore teamed up for their sixth winners of the week as Bedtime Story bolted up in the Chesham Stakes, the opening race on the final day of Royal Ascot.

In front of a sell-out crowd in the region of 66,000, Bedtime Story put in a display worthy of the occasion to run out the most dominant winner of this week's royal meeting.

A daughter of Frankel out of dual Nunthorpe winner Mecca's Angel, the 11-8 winner left her rivals in her wake, pulling clear impressively and leaving a huge gap back to Pentle Bay (5-1) and Brian (28-1) in second and third.

Bedtime Story was immediately quoted as the 3-1 favourite (from 14) for next year's 1,000 Guineas. 

Bedtime Story (Ryan Moore) wins the Chesham
Bedtime Story put distance back to her rivalsCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Speaking to ITV, Moore said: "The only time I worked was pulling up, really. She's a very good filly. She travelled really easily, they were going too slow for her, and I had room at the three-furlong pole and the race was over very quickly. 

"They were left for dead at the two and she's a level above all of them. You don't see a performance like that normally, it's very exciting."

O'Brien and Moore combined to win Friday's Albany Stakes with another exciting filly in Fairy Godmother, who showed an impressive turn of foot to overcome traffic problems over six furlongs.

Bedtime Story had a smooth passage throughout the 7f contest and was able to extend clear effortlessly to score by a remarkable nine and a half lengths at the line.

O'Brien was extending his record in the Chesham to seven winners, with Bedtime Story following Bach (1999), Maybe (2011), Churchill (2016), September (2017), Battleground (2020) and Point Lonsdale (2021) into the roll of honour. It was also a seventh win in the race for Moore.

Read this next:

Royal Ascot punter wins £200,000 after Fairy Godmother defies the odds to land £100,000 on-course wager 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Reporter

Published on inReports

Last updated

iconCopy
14:30 AscotPlay
Chesham Stakes (Listed Race)15 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    14Bedtime Story
    fav11/8
  • 2nd
    Silk
    11Pentle Bay
    5/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Brian
    28/1
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers