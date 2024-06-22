'They were left for dead' - Bedtime Story puts rivals to sleep with dominant display in the Chesham

Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore teamed up for their sixth winners of the week as Bedtime Story bolted up in the Chesham Stakes, the opening race on the final day of Royal Ascot.

In front of a sell-out crowd in the region of 66,000, Bedtime Story put in a display worthy of the occasion to run out the most dominant winner of this week's royal meeting.

A daughter of Frankel out of dual Nunthorpe winner Mecca's Angel, the 11-8 winner left her rivals in her wake, pulling clear impressively and leaving a huge gap back to Pentle Bay (5-1) and Brian (28-1) in second and third.

Bedtime Story was immediately quoted as the 3-1 favourite (from 14) for next year's 1,000 Guineas.

Bedtime Story put distance back to her rivals Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Speaking to ITV, Moore said: "The only time I worked was pulling up, really. She's a very good filly. She travelled really easily, they were going too slow for her, and I had room at the three-furlong pole and the race was over very quickly.

"They were left for dead at the two and she's a level above all of them. You don't see a performance like that normally, it's very exciting."

O'Brien and Moore combined to win Friday's Albany Stakes with another exciting filly in Fairy Godmother, who showed an impressive turn of foot to overcome traffic problems over six furlongs.

Bedtime Story had a smooth passage throughout the 7f contest and was able to extend clear effortlessly to score by a remarkable nine and a half lengths at the line.

O'Brien was extending his record in the Chesham to seven winners, with Bedtime Story following Bach (1999), Maybe (2011), Churchill (2016), September (2017), Battleground (2020) and Point Lonsdale (2021) into the roll of honour. It was also a seventh win in the race for Moore.

