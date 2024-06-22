'He’s got a huge amount of ability' - Khaadem goes back-to-back in Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes under ice-cool Oisin Murphy

Oisin Murphy was guilty of identity fraud in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes. Indeed, his impersonation of Jamie Spencer was so good on Khaadem that it wasn't until the camera zoomed in on the three-time champion soon after the line that you realised it was him.

It was an impression Alistair McGowan would have been proud of as he sat motionless most of the way and only poked Khaadem's nose in front about 100 yards out. It was patience personified.

But this time last year we were saying the same thing about Spencer following his victory on the sprinter , so it's about time the horse himself got some credit, don't you think?

Khaadem is no Battaash, we know that, but he became the first back-to-back winner of this Group 1 since Right Boy in 1959 and, when he gets out of the right side of the bed, he is seriously talented.

Charlie Hills admitted he's a real character at home and you never know what you are going to get on the gallops each morning. His character reference was quite amusing actually.

Hills said of Khaadem: "He’s a wonderful horse, but you just wouldn’t know what you are going to get. He’s got a huge amount of ability, but he's so different one day to the next. One day he’ll pick up the bridle and you think he’s Nijinsky, the next you think he’s a plater.

"He knows more about the game than any of us. He’s a hugely talented horse and has been an absolute pleasure to train."

Khaadem keeps Hills guessing and he keeps punters guessing too. Last year he went off 80-1, this time only 14-1, but his odds could have been bigger given he didn't beat a single horse home on his prep run in the Duke of York Stakes at last month's Dante meeting. Spencer shunned him for Mitbaahy and who could blame him. You never know what you are going to get from Khaadem, after all.

This was the Khaadem in all his glory, though. Sharp, slick and gushing with speed. Everything around him is in slow motion when he's like this and, as William Buick on Mill Stream and Clifford Lee on Swingalong were asking for absolutely everything, Murphy was asking for nothing. It made for beautiful viewing. He pressed go at the perfect time and Khaadem scored by half a length. A glorious ride.

Murphy said: "I enjoyed that! I was doing my best Jamie Spencer impersonation. But what an amazing horse. He's eight years of age and that was back-to-back wins in this race. That's an incredible training performance from Charlie Hills and his team. It's wonderful.

"To be honest, I thought for the majority of the last two furlongs he would win and I was able to enjoy it a little bit. There was a lot of speed on, particularly after a furlong. When it began to slow down late on he came alive. I just wanted to copy Jamie from last year!"

Khaadem and Oisin Murphy winning the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Hills added of the winner: "What a horse, to win two of these races, plus a Palace House, a Stewards' Cup and a King George at Goodwood. Unbelievable.

"He got a fantastic ride there off the pace and he never looked like he was going to get beaten. He travelled beautifully through the race. He loves the place and it’s the first time he’s had the ground pretty much since he ran here last time. I think fast ground is key to him."

We must remember that for next year when he returns at a massive price for his hat-trick bid.

Swingalong could be back too. She gave everything and went down fighting, continuing the fine form of the Karl Burke stable this week.

Burke said: “She's run her heart out. I knew she was in good form as she needed the run at York and she was coming here working really well. She loves this course.

“Sheikh Juma was good enough to leave her in training to try and win one of these races. It's not an easy thing to do, but I nearly thought we were going to do it today.

"She's in the July Cup, but I'm not sure the undulations are for her. Haydock is a course that would play to her strengths and there's the Prix Maurice de Gheest, too, although I'd wonder about the extra half a furlong.”

Mill Stream didn’t do much wrong either in third and the Prix Maurice de Gheest is on his agenda too.

Jane Chapple-Hyam said: “We are very pleased with that. It is his best run to date to be fair. William said it was a good run, a fair run, and it is his best to date so we can’t complain. We will head to Deauville for the Prix Maurice de Gheest.”

It wasn’t the greatest Jubilee Stakes ever run, in fact it was quite possibly one of the worst, but that doesn’t mean we can’t shower Khaadem with some credit. On his day he is a very good sprinter. This was one of those days.

