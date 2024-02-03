It was Danny's day, but Galopin Des Champs is on his way to greatness and doesn't have much longer to wait

Today's Offers 8 All offers

"At least I had a chance in that one, Danny wasn't in it," joked Paul Townend after Galopin Des Champs won back-to-back Paddy Power Irish Gold Cups with the sort of swagger that suggests it is only a matter of time before he becomes an all-time great of the game.

We never doubted his class, he just needed to add consistency, and the fact this decisive victory over old foe Fastorslow arrived just 37 days after his stupendous Savills Chase display means that we can now add the word reliable to his remarkable repertoire.

Don't get me wrong, this wasn't as flamboyant as his overgenerous Christmas gift, and there was a fleeting moment on the home turn when JJ Slevin looked like he might have something up his sleeve on Fastorslow. This time, however, when he doffed his top hat there was no sign of any rabbit.