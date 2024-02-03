Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race6 MINS
19:45 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race6 MINS
19:45 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
15:35 Leopardstown
premium

It was Danny's day, but Galopin Des Champs is on his way to greatness and doesn't have much longer to wait

Paul Townend won back-to-back Irish Gold Cups on Galopin Des Champs
Paul Townend won back-to-back Irish Gold Cups on Galopin Des ChampsCredit: Alan Crowhurst
Play4 ran
15:35 Leopardstown3m ½f Chase, Grade 1
Distance: 3m ½fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Galopin Des Champs
    fav1/3
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Fastorslow
    7/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4I Am Maximus
    14/1

Today's Offers

8
All offers Chevron right

Today's Offers

7
All offers Chevron right

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Williamhill logoSkybet logoCoral logoLadbrokes logoTote logoBet365 logoBetfair logoPaddypower logo
Bet365 logoSkybet logoBetfair logoCoral logoLadbrokes logoPaddypower logoWilliamhill logo
Chevron down

"At least I had a chance in that one, Danny wasn't in it," joked Paul Townend after Galopin Des Champs won back-to-back Paddy Power Irish Gold Cups with the sort of swagger that suggests it is only a matter of time before he becomes an all-time great of the game. 

We never doubted his class, he just needed to add consistency, and the fact this decisive victory over old foe Fastorslow arrived just 37 days after his stupendous Savills Chase display means that we can now add the word reliable to his remarkable repertoire. 

Don't get me wrong, this wasn't as flamboyant as his overgenerous Christmas gift, and there was a fleeting moment on the home turn when JJ Slevin looked like he might have something up his sleeve on Fastorslow. This time, however, when he doffed his top hat there was no sign of any rabbit. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

Published on 3 February 2024inReports

Last updated 19:16, 3 February 2024

iconCopy
15:35 LeopardstownPlay
Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup Chase (Grade 1)4 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Galopin Des Champs
    fav1/3
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Fastorslow
    7/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4I Am Maximus
    14/1
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers