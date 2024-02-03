It was Danny's day, but Galopin Des Champs is on his way to greatness and doesn't have much longer to wait
- 1st3Galopin Des Champsfav1/3
- 2nd2Fastorslow7/2
- 3rd4I Am Maximus14/1
"At least I had a chance in that one, Danny wasn't in it," joked Paul Townend after Galopin Des Champs won back-to-back Paddy Power Irish Gold Cups with the sort of swagger that suggests it is only a matter of time before he becomes an all-time great of the game.
We never doubted his class, he just needed to add consistency, and the fact this decisive victory over old foe Fastorslow arrived just 37 days after his stupendous Savills Chase display means that we can now add the word reliable to his remarkable repertoire.
Don't get me wrong, this wasn't as flamboyant as his overgenerous Christmas gift, and there was a fleeting moment on the home turn when JJ Slevin looked like he might have something up his sleeve on Fastorslow. This time, however, when he doffed his top hat there was no sign of any rabbit.
Published on 3 February 2024inReports
Last updated 19:16, 3 February 2024
- Leopardstown: Sophie Leech rewarded for daring crusade as Madara plunders Dublin Racing Festival victory for Britain
- Musselburgh: Derek Fox back with a bang as Inis Oirr makes all to land the Edinburgh National for Lucinda Russell
- Sandown: Harper's Brook survives late drama to help Ben Pauling and Ben Jones secure double
- Wetherby: Fourth time lucky for Kerry Lee as course regular Eaton Collina storms to emphatic 25-length victory
- Irish Gold Cup: Galopin Des Champs 'right up there' with my best ever says Willie Mullins after Fastorslow defeats are avenged
