'He’ll be a nice dual-purpose horse' - James Owen targets hurdles option for all-weather winner Rogue King

James Owen expressed his delight after Rogue King registered a first victory in the 1m4f handicap and the trainer hopes a career over obstacles could be an option in the future.

Owned by The Rogues Gallery, the three-year-old broke his maiden at the eighth attempt, having also blanked in three starts for Tom Clover before moving yards.

"It’s been a bit frustrating we hadn’t won with him until now," said Owen. "He seemed to enjoy himself and he should win again over the Flat and definitely over hurdles.

"He’s been schooling very well over them and it won’t be long before he makes his hurdling debut. I think he’ll do very well later in the summer and he’ll be a nice dual-purpose horse."

Huge strides

Umbria showed significant improvement from her debut to get off the mark for Ed Walker in the 1m1½f novice.

The three-year-old filly only beat one rival at Goodwood on her debut in May, but she pulled a length and three-quarters clear of 33-1 shot Star Time.

Form counts

The Robert Cowell-trained Fidelius has been a consistent performer and recorded a second victory from his last three starts in the opening 5f handicap.

The three-year-old son of Harry Angel has now finished inside the top three in six of his eight starts.

Another one

Bakersboy ended his long wait for a victory in the 1m1½f handicap for Alice Haynes.

The six-year-old, whose last success came with Phil McEntee in March 2022, has shown signs of improvement in his four starts for Haynes and finished half-a-length clear of Warrior Square.

