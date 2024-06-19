'It was a speed-favouring track today' - Ain't Nobody does it better under another Jamie Spencer masterclass

Jamie Spencer proved once again that he is a master at riding the straight track at Ascot when he came with a late surge to land a gamble on Ain't Nobody in the Windsor Castle Stakes.

Sitting handier than he often does, Spencer was just a couple of lengths off the fast-starting American raider Gabaldon before unleashing his mount with a run at the two-furlong pole.

The Kevin Ryan-trained juvenile picked up well and flew past the leader in the closing stages to win by a length going away, rewarding support that saw him start at 5-1 having been as big as 16-1 in the morning.

"Normally I take my time but it was a speed-favouring track today," Spencer said. "I knew hoofing him out I'd still be couple of lengths off them [Gabaldon] after a couple of hundred yards and I had a lovely lead off them.

"This lad got a little bit lost going to the final furlong but once I got him straightened up he tore into the lead and off he went."

On what riding a winner means at this meeting, he added: "It's a well-trodden quote that this is our Olympics. We've got the Classics but this is the most important Flat racing week of the year and getting on the board is important.

"It's especially good to get a winner for Kevin. He's a great guy and I've been riding for him for a long time. He and his team deserve all the success they get."

Gabaldon blazed along the turf and looked the likely winner for much of the race before being overhauled late on, and trainer Jose Francisco D'Angelo is already looking to come back next year.

He said: "It was amazing – I thought we had the race. We walked the track this morning with Oisin [Murphy] and the plan was to go to the middle, but we couldn't get over and I think that cost us the race. I was pretty sure we could win today but for sure I have to win here, so I'm going to come back."

