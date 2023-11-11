'I'm over the moon' - local jockey Jamie Neild thrilled with family victory on Josh The Boss

Liverpudlian jockey Jamie Neild achieved a lifetime ambition by winning at his beloved Aintree on Josh The Boss in the novice hurdle.

Neild was overjoyed with the victory at a track where his family have such a strong affinity, and it meant even more to the 28-year-old as it came on a horse owned by his father John and named after his nephew Joshua.

"I'm over the moon; the dream has always been to get a winner at Aintree," said Neild, who has recently switched from conditional to amateur.

"I know a lot of people here and heard the cheers and shouts from the crowd. It's the biggest stage and when I first came into the sport, it was never to be champion jockey, it was to ride a winner at Aintree.

"My grandad used to live across the road and I've been coming here for as long as I can remember. We have loads of history here and to do it on Dad's horse is buzzing."

Owner John Neild has experienced big-race success with folk hero Splash Of Ginge, winner of the Betfair Hurdle and BetVictor Gold Cup, and believes Josh The Boss can give the 'Ginge Army' some more memorable days.

"We haven't had a horse like this in a long time and hopefully he's going to put us where we belong, and pick up that mantle from Splash Of Ginge," he said.

"I'm thrilled. It's at my own track with my own son riding it and I have my grandchildren here – it doesn't get better than this. It's a big victory for the family as it's the first win here at Aintree since my old man died and that's who the 'Ginge' horses were named after."

Josh The Boss leads over a hurdle under Jamie Neild Credit: John Grossick

On future targets for the well-backed 6-4 favourite, Neild said: "I was moaning when they took the hurdles out because that's his strength. I think we'll take it steady – we'll go and win the Challow and then we'll come back here in April for the Mersey Novices' Hurdle. It will be ten years since Splash Of Ginge got chinned in the Mersey and we'd like to right that wrong."

Back in business

The highly regarded Giovinco bounced back from unseating on his chase debut at Carlisle with a decisive victory in the 3m1f novice handicap chase.

The Lucinda Russell-trained six-year-old was foot-perfect giving weight away under Stephen Mulqueen, and was left unchanged at 16-1 for next year's Brown Advisory Novices' Chase by Betfair Sportsbook

"He's back on track," said assistant trainer Michael Scudamore: "He showed the engine was still there and it looked a good performance. He's a beautiful-looking horse, who's very athletic and stays very well, and hopefully he's got a lot of nice targets to look forward to."

Go West

Dan Skelton will consider the major staying hurdles for West Balboa after her comeback win in the 2m4f hurdle.

"She was gritty and has taken a step forward, so I'm very happy," he said. "She'll get an entry in the Long Walk and we'll see what the opposition is up to, and also in the Relkeel on New Year's Day.

"We want to try and get her to Cheltenham this season and I'm pretty confident she'll be a more comfortable horse in the spring at three miles."

