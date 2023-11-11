'The sky is the limit' - Gerri Colombe rallies in dramatic fashion to keep Gold Cup dream alive

The 2023 running of the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Champion Chase truly lived up to its billing and may well have revealed the previously exciting, but now more proven commodity, Gerri Colombe as a serious rival to reigning champion Galopin Des Champs for Gold Cup honours in March.

Gerri Colombe's three rivals here were a Gold Cup winner, a Ryanair Chase winner and an Irish Gold Cup victor, and the son of Saddler Maker overcame plenty of adversity to land this contest on his first run out of novice company.

Jack Kennedy settled him just a length or so off his stable companion and Irish Gold Cup winner Conflated, but the latter's tendency to jump left was always something Kennedy had to worry about, none more so than at the second-last, when Conflated jumped badly left with Kennedy coming up on his outer. The result was Gerri Colombe almost being wiped out, but Kennedy was very quick to switch his mount towards the inner.

All the time, though, Rachael Blackmore was creeping closer on last year's winner Envoi Allen, and when the Cheveley Park-owned nine-year-old went past Conflated after the final fence he looked likely to go on and win. But Kennedy got a terrific run from the last on the winner and grabbed the initiative close home to score by a neck in a thriller. Conflated was a length away in third with 2021 Gold Cup winner Minella Indo dropping away from two out to finish last of the four, a further 20 lengths back.

Gordon Elliott and owner Brian Acheson in the winner's enclosure following the victory of Gerri Colombe Credit: Patrick McCann

Race sponsors Ladbrokes cut the winner to 5-1 for the Gold Cup from 6-1, and mouths will be watering in anticipation for what is to come for the rest of the season, and especially for a certain Friday in March.

Kennedy described his travails during the race, saying to Racing TV: “For things to go so wrong for him and still win showed that he's a really good horse and he will come on plenty for it.

"We went a good honest gallop, but Conflated was jumping slightly left the whole way and Sam Ewing was very quick to bring him back in, and I never really had the opportunity to switch inside him. Thankfully at the second-last I was able to switch.

“I think the trip at Cheltenham will be a massive help to him. You would just be hopeful that we get slow ground and that will put him there with a chance.”

Trainer of both the winner and third, Gordon Elliott was completing a four-timer from the first four races, and tenth winner in 11 races at the meeting.

“We're delighted with him," said Elliott of Gerri Colombe. "He'll improve a good deal for that, his first run in open company. We've only had him in since September 19 so there is loads of improvement to come. He will probably have one more run and then go to the Gold Cup.

“I was delighted with the way he settled. Conflated was going left and maybe taking the horse's eye off the fence a bit, but apart from maybe one fence I thought he was fairly foot perfect for a horse just out of novice company.

"He's a great horse. He shows you absolutely nothing at home, but he's a gentleman, a very laid-back horse. Hopefully the sky is the limit.

"We were all gutted last year coming out of Cheltenham, when he was beaten by The Real Whacker. It just didn't happen for him on the day, but his owner Brian Acheson said that we'd be back in 12 months' time.

"He has shown now that he is in the mix for the Gold Cup. He stays very well and that's what you need.”

Envoi Allen lost nothing in defeat and probably improved on his winning effort from last year. Trainer Henry de Bromhead said: “He was a bit unfortunate, he just got under the last a bit, but it was a super run – he did almost everything right.

"We'll see where we go now. We definitely won't be going back to Kempton, but apart from that I have not given it much thought at the moment."

