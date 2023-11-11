'Talented' Gesskille claims much-deserved first win over the National fences with game Grand Sefton victory

Gesskille claimed a long-awaited first success over the Grand National fences after he stormed clear to win the BoyleSports Grand Sefton Handicap Chase.

The seven-year-old was denied by just a nose in the contest last year when going down marginally to Al Dancer before finishing runner-up once more in the Becher, but made amends under Henry Brooke to score for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero.

It was a smooth performance from the winner, who was sent off 10-3 favourite after scoring at Listed level in France in September and made most of the running alongside second-placed Percussion.

The two-length winning margin was aided at the Elbow by loose runner Half Shot, with Frero Banbou closing strongly to finish third on his first run over the National fences.

Gesskille (right) jumps alongside runner-up Percussion en route to winning the Grand Sefton at Aintree Credit: John Grossick

"His jumping is a great asset he's got," Brooke told Racing TV. "They sort of rode him different in France – when I was off injured – with the visor on and we kind of decided we'd do the same today.

"I was hoping there wouldn't be too much pace on because I didn't want to be going to fast, but when you've got a horse who jumps so well, you can keep pulling them back after every fence, so it helped massively.

"He's a talented a horse, and the lads who training him are talented lads as well. I'm very happy."

On the loose horse, Brooke added: "At first I thought, 'who's this coming up my inner?' but I think it's helped me in the last couple of furlongs. I could really stick my head down and have something to aim at, which is perfect."

