'The betting had it right' - Blackjack Magic an ace for Anthony Honeyball as Paul Nicholls domination stopped in Badger Beer

It took a man who learned from Paul Nicholls to stop the 14-time champion on a day Ditcheat dominated as the Anthony Honeyball-trained Blackjack Magic came up trumps to beat Threeunderthrufive in the Badger Beer Handicap Chase.

His participation in Wincanton’s historic handicap was described as an afterthought by his trainer, who fired four chances at the race, but there was full market confidence behind Blackjack Magic as he shortened to 5-1 having been double the price in the week.

Rex Dingle seemed just as assured in the saddle as he sauntered around the sharp bends in a handy position but all the while monitored closely by Nicholls' two raiders, including popular defending champion Frodon.

It was not to be for the 11-year-old as his challenge faded in the straight but Threeunderthrufive, looking to notch a fourth successive win for Nicholls on the day, delivered his effort in the straight as the pair leaped over the penultimate fence in sync. Yet a thrilling conclusion went the way of Blackjack Magic, who pulled clear by three lengths.

Honeyball said: “The betting had it right all morning, it seems, but we thought he might need it a bit. We felt it’s not a 17-runner affair, so why not let him take his chance and see what happens – this was just an afterthought. We’d been getting him ready for about this time.

“He was really good. I thought Threeunderthrufive might eventually pick us up with fitness telling a bit, but he won well. It’s a great boost, amazing."

Blackjack Magic (left): a big winner for Anthony Honeyball Credit: Alan Crowhurst / Getty Images

Honeyball rode ten winners for Nicholls but it was his involvement at Ditcheat which inspired him to take out his own training licence in 2006. Many of his biggest winners have come at Punchestown but the latest landmark day came at his closest track.

“It’s a fantastic race to win," added Honeyball, who, with Dingle, also won with Good Look Charm in the Richard Barber Memorial Handicap Hurdle. "We wanted them all to take their chance and it’s great we’ve pulled it off.”

The Wincanton crowd raised the roof for Frodon on this day 12 months ago and many of the 4,000-strong Saturday crowd packed out the winner’s enclosure again after his third-place finish under top weight.

It was his final run in this race as retirement beckons at the end of the season, but he will head to the King George next, the scene of one of his greatest triumphs.

Owner Paul Vogt said: “It was a great run under that weight and as an 11-year-old. It was tacky ground and that's why he didn't jump as fluently as he can.

“The King George is the next plan. It's a bit bold but he's been first, third and fourth in it. He was brilliant, I'm really pleased.”

