'I’d certainly use him again' - apprentice Joe Leavy continues red-hot form

Trainer Malcolm Saunders praised Joe Leavy after the apprentice steered Redredrobin to victory on his first ride for the yard.

The in-form rider took his impressive strike-rate to 35 per cent in the past fortnight as the seven-year-old mare was his seventh winner from 20 rides in that period.

Saunders, recording his first winner since May, was pleased to contribute to what is already a career-best season for Leavy.

He said: “He’s a good lad and he’s doing well, so it all helps. We’ve never used him but the jockeys are all over the place today and we got him. It’s always nice when they give the horse a nice ride, which he did, and I’d certainly use him again.”

For Redredrobin, it was her first victory since last August and Saunders believes her record at the track, which stands at 3-8, played a key role.

He added: “She went up a lot in the handicap last year but she’s been coming down lately, although she’s not been running that well. She normally runs well here and it certainly helps when they can handle the track.”

Sunrise shines again

Kalama Sunrise continued her impressive season for Jack Channon when justifying 11-10 favouritism in the mile handicap.

The four-year-old filly has now won five of her nine starts this season, with her defeat of Darysina Gold bringing up a Chepstow hat-trick.

Kalama Sunrise also strengthened Channon’s form, with the trainer operating at a 28 per cent strike-rate in the past fortnight.

Treble scorer

The Ian Williams-trained Mokaatil completed a hat-trick at the track with victory under Alexandra McDonnell in the 6f apprentice handicap.

