'I love the way she went through the gears' - Jancis makes it two from two with connections eyeing Group 1 next

A decade after Fiesolana gave Willie McCreery his first Group 1 winner in the Matron Stakes, he has another filly to take him back there as Jancis maintained her unbeaten record with an impressive performance in the Group 3 Brownstown Stakes.

Winner of a maiden at this track in June, this was a huge step up in class for the daughter of Tamayuz but she made the transition with some aplomb under Billy Lee. She showed a potent burst of acceleration from the back of the field to go right away from some decent opposition inside the final furlong for a two-and-a-quarter-length success.

McCreery said: "She's a lovely filly. We were going to either run here or in the Cairn Rouge at Killarney next week, but I thought a full field at Killarney might be a bit much for her, and she had been here before and had a nice experience."

He added: "She's a lovely filly and a real athlete. We just took our time with her, we're happy with that, and we'll come back here for the Matron. She's a light-framed filly and I don't think we will do anything before that. I love the way she picked up when she went through the gears and Billy thinks there is more there. She flows over that ground and she'll probably go on quicker ground."

Exactly right

A very nice bunch of fillies went to post for the opening 7f two-year-old maiden, but the strength in the market behind the Aidan O'Brien-trained filly Exactly told though.

After a Curragh debut where she got no run, the same threatened to occur as Billy Lee had to wait for a gap on the inner to appear, but when it did the daughter of Frankel responded generously to hold off newcomer Chantez by a head.

It was Lee's first winner for Ballydoyle and stable representative Chris Armstrong said: "She stuck her head out and really tried. She's going to be a lovely filly for the second half of the year and might go for races like the Debutante or the Flame Of Tara."

