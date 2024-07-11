'He's much stronger this year' - Marco Botti's Giavellotto defies a penalty to land Princess of Wales's Stakes

Giavellotto finished third in the St Leger at Doncaster in 2022 and entered the reckoning for the Irish equivalent in September with a ready success in the Princess of Wales's Stakes.

Marco Botti's five-year-old was carrying a penalty for his second Yorkshire Cup victory in May and was racing over a trip short of 1m6f for the first time in more than two years.

But neither appeared to cause him an issue as he came home a three-and-a-quarter-length winner under Oisin Murphy.

"He's a much stronger horse this year," Botti told Racing TV. "We weren't too worried about dropping back to a mile and a half, especially on a stiff course.

"He travelled so well into the race and Oisin said it was only a matter of when he pressed the button. He picked up straight away and ran strongly to the line. We know he stays well.

"I thought it was a good performance. He showed he's definitely at his best this year."

Asked about the Irish St Leger, Botti added: "That has always been the plan. It was a stepping stone to the Irish St Leger as long as the ground doesn't go too soft, it would be a concern if it was heavy ground in September which can happen at the Curragh. But I'm looking forward to it."

The sixth win of Giavellotto's career took his earnings to just shy of £700,000.

"Today was a mile and a half with a 3lb penalty, it was very hard against those horses but he travelled with supreme ability and he was always in control," Murphy said on ITV.

