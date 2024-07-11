Group 1 clues all round as Ancient Wisdom and Whistlejacket put recent disappointments behind them

Ancient Wisdom was cut to 10-1 (from 25) with the sponsors for the Betfred St Leger after bouncing back from a disappointing run in the Derby to take the Group 3 Bahrain Trophy.

The Dubawi colt finished 16 lengths behind City Of Troy at Epsom, but he looked more like the horse who won the Group 1 Futurity Trophy at Doncaster last season as he hit the line well to beat Royal Supremacy by a length and three-quarters.

Winning trainer Charlie Appleby confirmed the St Leger on September 14 is the plan, although Ancient Wisdom could head to York first.

"We were quietly confident coming up here," said Appleby. "He got the [soft] ground he relishes and he takes it to a different level on slower conditions, and he's encountered that today.

"Our plan is to head from here to the Great Voltigeur with the ground hopefully being on the right side. If not we'll plan a route into the St Leger."

Appleby believes autumn will be the time to judge Ancient Wisdom, adding: "I was impressed with where we are, hoping there's still more under the bonnet. If Doncaster has the soft ground it can potentially get at that time of the year, he's a very live chance."

'Raw' Jacket back on track

Whistlejacket put away his rivals in the Kingdom Of Bahrain July Stakes with a sustained burst of speed from halfway, finishing a length and three-quarters superior to runner-up Billboard Star, despite drifting across to the far rail inside the final furlong.

The No Nay Never colt was the only odds-on favourite in 35 races at Royal Ascot, and those who took the 10-11 knew their fate early in the Norfolk Stakes before he stayed on into fourth.

Whistlejacket and Ryan Moore surge clear in the Kingdom Of Bahrain July Stakes Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"He's still a bit raw and is still learning," Ryan Moore told ITV Racing. "It was a good performance. He's given away a bit of ground in the last furlong and he's still a long way ahead.

"He's a fast horse and I think there's a bit more in there and he'll be a nice colt for the rest of the year."

Whistlejacket holds Group 1 entries in the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh on August 10 and the Sumbe Prix Morny at Deauville eight days later, both over the same 6f trip as the July Stakes.

Shorter trip suits Musmak

Al Musmak was second to Ghostwriter in the Group 2 Royal Lodge Stakes as a juvenile, and he ran out a comfortable winner of the Listed Edmondson Hall Solicitors Sir Henry Cecil Stakes under Silvestre de Sousa.

The Night Of Thunder colt has been well beaten at around ten furlongs on two occasions this season – when trailing home last behind Economics in the Dante and then when seventh to Jayarebe at Royal Ascot – but he enjoyed a return to a strongly run mile here in a race set up by Socialite, who blazed a solo trail up the middle of the track.

Earlier on the card, Sergeant Wlko earned a 14-1 quote for the Stewards' Cup after making all under Oisin Murphy in the 6f handicap for three-year-olds. Kevin Ryan confirmed that would be the target as long as the ground is not too quick at Goodwood.

Read these next:

'The Irish St Leger has always been the plan' - Marco Botti targeting Group 1 glory after Giavellotto's Princess of Wales's success

'He's shown us something at home' - two-year-old son of Breeders' Cup winner makes impressive Doncaster debut

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.