'I don’t think many horses would have had a Chester Cup run as their prep' - Al Zaraqaan makes winning chase debut

A run in the Chester Cup proved to be the perfect preparation for Al Zaraqaan’s chase debut as the six-year-old landed the feature 2m1½f novice handicap chase.

Al Zaraqaan beat just two of his 15 rivals home on the Roodee on his first start for Sam England but was much more at home back over jumps and scored by two and a half lengths under the trainer’s husband Jonathan.

He won four times over hurdles, including in Sweden, when with Archie Watson and took to fences with aplomb here.

The winning trainer said: “The long run-in definitely helped him. The owner lives in Chester, so we ran him in the Chester Cup for a day out, which did make me chuckle because I don’t think many horses would have had a Chester Cup run as their prep for a novice chase campaign.

“We’ll keep him ticking. He likes good ground and has loads of ability. We just have to keep his head right and see where we go.”

England has a more definitive target for stable star Kinondo Kwetu, who will run in Uttoxeter’s Summer Cup or the Perth Gold Cup after being raised a further 8lb by the handicapper following his sixth success over fences last Friday.

Go Another One brings up a double for Ben Harvey and John McConnell Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Moon makes McConnell trip worthwhile

John McConnell chose Cartmel for his subsequent Cheltenham and Punchestown festival winner Seddon’s stable debut last year and the County Meath-based trainer was quickly off the mark at the Cumbria track’s first meeting of the season.

Moon D’Orange justified odds-on favouritism in the 2m6f maiden hurdle and Go Another One took the 3m1½f handicap chase, with both winners ridden by Ben Harvey.

Off the mark

Do No Wrong gave rider John Kington and trainer Justin Landy their first winner of the season in the 2m5f handicap chase.

