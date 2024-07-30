- More
'I hope we’ve got a decent one' - 25-1 shot Snow Master makes striking winning debut for Tom Dascombe
- 1st9Snow Master25/1
- 2nd13Queen Of Good News9/2
- 3rd4Hyperchromatic7/1
The frustration trainer Tom Dascombe felt when seeing his 5-2 favourite High On Hope finish last in the 7f nursery was somewhat quelled when Snow Master made a successful debut in the following £30,000 novice.
High On Hope was fifth behind the William Haggas-trained Art Market, who made it two from two since switching to handicap company, before Snow Master scored by three and and quarter lengths in the feature 7f event.
The Pierre-Louis Jamin-ridden son of Ardad defied a slow start and wide draw in stall 14 to pass all 12 of his rivals in taking fashion.
Dascombe, who made the 400-mile round trip from Lambourn to the Norfolk venue, said: “Our horses haven’t been in flying form, but I thought we’d go to Yarmouth today and have a double. I didn’t drive here to watch them both get beaten – luckily we’ve got one winner.”
On the 25-1 Empire State Racing-owned Snow Master, Dascombe said: “He’s a very nice two-year-old who's always shown a lot. I said to Pierre he’d be slow out of the gates because, for whatever reason when the gates ping back, he sort of sits back. He’ll learn not to do that.
“The time was faster than the nursery before so you’d have to be pretty positive about his future right now. He’s a hombred with some wonderful owners and I just hope we’ve got a decent one.”
Two for Clutterbuck and Cunha
Battleofbaltimore and Rock And Royal recorded their first career victories under Rhys Clutterbuck for trainer Dylan Cunha.
Read these next:
'He's always had the talent' - Audience back to winning ways with dominant display in Lennox
'He's a level above' - Kyprios smashes course record in second Goodwood Cup success
Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- Galway: magical mare Gale Mahler completes remarkable six-timer as Adrian Keatley returns to Ireland with a bang
- 'I don't ever try to spin anything' - O'Brien mounts a defence of Auguste Rodin after a better day at Goodwood
- Goodwood: Charlie Appleby hints at Breeders' Cup for 'brave' Vintage Stakes winner Aomori City
- Dominant Goodwood Cup win puts Kyprios behind only Yeats on Racing Post Ratings
- Beverley: 'Hopefully, now the top lads don’t steal him from me' - Tyler Heard rides out claim on Forager
- Galway festival day two betting offers: get a total of £245 today
- Glorious Goodwood day one betting offer: grab £60 in free bets with BetMGM
- William Hill Glorious Goodwood free bets: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets for day one's races
- Sky Bet Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day one: bag £40 in free bets when you bet just £10
- Get a total of £540 in free bets & bonuses for day one of Glorious Goodwood
- Galway: magical mare Gale Mahler completes remarkable six-timer as Adrian Keatley returns to Ireland with a bang
- 'I don't ever try to spin anything' - O'Brien mounts a defence of Auguste Rodin after a better day at Goodwood
- Goodwood: Charlie Appleby hints at Breeders' Cup for 'brave' Vintage Stakes winner Aomori City
- Dominant Goodwood Cup win puts Kyprios behind only Yeats on Racing Post Ratings
- Beverley: 'Hopefully, now the top lads don’t steal him from me' - Tyler Heard rides out claim on Forager
- Galway festival day two betting offers: get a total of £245 today
- Glorious Goodwood day one betting offer: grab £60 in free bets with BetMGM
- William Hill Glorious Goodwood free bets: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets for day one's races
- Sky Bet Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day one: bag £40 in free bets when you bet just £10
- Get a total of £540 in free bets & bonuses for day one of Glorious Goodwood