'I hope we’ve got a decent one' - 25-1 shot Snow Master makes striking winning debut for Tom Dascombe

The frustration trainer Tom Dascombe felt when seeing his 5-2 favourite High On Hope finish last in the 7f nursery was somewhat quelled when Snow Master made a successful debut in the following £30,000 novice.

High On Hope was fifth behind the William Haggas-trained Art Market , who made it two from two since switching to handicap company, before Snow Master scored by three and and quarter lengths in the feature 7f event.

The Pierre-Louis Jamin-ridden son of Ardad defied a slow start and wide draw in stall 14 to pass all 12 of his rivals in taking fashion.

Dascombe, who made the 400-mile round trip from Lambourn to the Norfolk venue, said: “Our horses haven’t been in flying form, but I thought we’d go to Yarmouth today and have a double. I didn’t drive here to watch them both get beaten – luckily we’ve got one winner.”

On the 25-1 Empire State Racing-owned Snow Master, Dascombe said: “He’s a very nice two-year-old who's always shown a lot. I said to Pierre he’d be slow out of the gates because, for whatever reason when the gates ping back, he sort of sits back. He’ll learn not to do that.

“The time was faster than the nursery before so you’d have to be pretty positive about his future right now. He’s a hombred with some wonderful owners and I just hope we’ve got a decent one.”

Two for Clutterbuck and Cunha

Battleofbaltimore and Rock And Royal recorded their first career victories under Rhys Clutterbuck for trainer Dylan Cunha.

