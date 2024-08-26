'I can't complain' - apprentice title race leader Sean Dylan Bowen makes it four on the spin as Sir Edward Lear strikes at Ripon

Sean Dylan Bowen continued his red-hot form in his quest to become Britain's champion apprentice jockey when riding his fourth winner in a row on Sir Edward Lear in the 1m2f maiden.

Bowen edged clear in the title race from Jack Doughty, whose overuse of the whip ban ends this week, with a double at Yarmouth on Sunday, having also been successful at Windsor at the weekend.

He maintained his terrific run when striking on the James Owen-trained three-year-old. It was Bowen's 28th winner in Britain this year – but 26th since the apprentice jockeys' championship began on May 4 – and took his strike-rate in the last fortnight to 40 per cent.

Bowen said: "It's been a good last few days, I can't complain. I'd like to thank James for giving me all the opportunities. His yard really is in top form at the moment."

Sir Edward Lear's two-and-a-half length debut success also took Owen's strike-rate in the last fortnight to 23 per cent, and three of Bowen's last four winners have come for the Newmarket trainer.

Owen said: "That was a lovely introduction. I've never been to Ripon before but I had a walk round and it's quite undulating.

"He was learning on the job, Sean gave him a lovely ride and I'm pleased for his owner and breeders [Johnstone Partnership], who were loyal to me in my pre-training days, and this is my first runner for them."

Soldier all heart

The Crisfords' stable star Vandeek may have been retired, but they appear to have unearthed another smart sprinter in Soldier's Heart , who landed the Ripon Champion Two Yrs Old Trophy.

The son of Havana Grey was impressive over the course and distance on Great St Wilfrid day this month and backed that up in the 6f Listed contest when scoring by two lengths under Harry Davies.

Davies said: "He feels like he's come on again, he was very streetwise and him being here before has helped him out, as some horses find it quite hard. He's bred to be very fast, but the step up in trip has helped as he hit the line well. He can go up in class again."

Harry Davies: enjoyed Listed success at Ripon on Monday Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Soldier's Heart is entered in the Mill Reef and Middle Park Stakes next month and Davies sees no issues with stepping him back into Group company. He previously finished eighth in the Molecomb Stakes.

"Those options look to be on the horizon and are achievable with the way he's going. At Goodwood he was run off of his feet and it's a very sharp five furlongs," he added. "Conditions definitely didn't suit him there and we knew we needed to take him somewhere like here, where he's comfortable."

Hot Hills

Charlie Hills enhanced his strong recent Ripon record when Huscal struck in the opening 6f maiden.

The two-year-old finished sixth on his debut at Glorious Goodwood and, despite showing signs of greenness again, won by a length and three-quarters. It took Hills's fine strike-rate at the track to 38 per cent in the last five years.

Winning rider James Doyle said: "It was a good run at Goodwood in a stronger race than this. He was learning on the job that day and the only question mark was that Ripon can be difficult for inexperienced horses. He travels, which helps when you hit a few of those ridges."

Palmer strikes

Hugo Palmer took his strike-rate at the track in the last five years to 38 per cent as well following Watcha Matey's victory in the mile handicap. Winning jockey Paul Mulrennan rapidly doubled up on High Opinion in the 5f handicap.

