'Dad's team have done a wonderful job' - A family affair as Saffie and Jamie Osborne strike again

Saffie Osborne labelled Valkyrian's success in the feature mile handicap as a "real team effort" after she continued her consistent form in the saddle for father Jamie Osborne.

The four-year-old daughter of Kodiac was settled quickly after being mounted by Osborne in the chute before the race and made it three wins from her last five outings, beating Kalama Sunrise by one and a half lengths.

Osborne was quick to praise the team at home after the victory. She told Sky Sports Racing: "She's not the easiest to keep the lid on but Dad's team have done a wonderful job doing that.

"She does have quite a lot of attitude. Roya [Nikkhah] rides her quite a lot at home and she's about the only person who gets on with her. I refuse to ride her because she takes the absolute mickey out of me.

"It's a real team effort and she's a filly who shows what a great team Dad has when he keeps them fresh and well."

Jamie Osborne added: "She's in a rich vein of form and that little bit of juice in the ground helps her. She's been consistent in defeat in some of her recent runs and although it might not have been the strongest £30,000 handicap, I'm delighted. It's great for John and Nathan Holmes, who are good loyal supporters."

Successful day

Ray Dawson replaced the injured Tom Marquand on So Smart , who landed the opening 5f handicap for Grace Harris. Dawson then completed a double on the Dylan Cunha-trained Louie The Legend in the 7f maiden.

