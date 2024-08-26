Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
15:52 Epsom

'I love it' - Simon Walker lands Amateur Derby for fourth time as Lord Melbourne justifies support at Epsom

Simon Walker: won the Amateur Derby aboard Lord Melbourne
Simon Walker: won the Amateur Derby aboard Lord Melbourne
Play10 ran
Simon Walker enjoyed his fourth victory in the Betfred-sponsored gentleman's Amateur Derby aboard the well-backed Lord Melbourne for Ralph Beckett.

The winner was backed into 5-4 (from 2) and took control of the contest two furlongs out before keeping on gamely to hold off Warning Sign by three-quarters of a length.

"It's definitely the biggest race for gentleman amateurs and the one everyone wants to ride in it," Walker told Racing TV. "I love it and I get some good rides so I can't complain. I thoroughly enjoyed it.

"I was lucky to get a good ride again. The idea was just to follow the pace, which was honest, they went a good gallop and he just kept on."

Victory completed a double for Beckett who won the opening 7f maiden with 9-2 shot Square D'Alboni. The Zarak colt got upset in the stalls when fancied on his debut but was far more professional when making all to win by two lengths under Hector Crouch.

Beckett said: "He's quite a long horse and the back of the stalls just caught his hock at Doncaster last time. We had to leave him alone for a little bit before we could go again. He was in the right frame of mind which was great." 

Crouch also scored on Dashinwhitesargent in the 1m2f handicap for Hughie Morrison.

Family of Gay Future's owner mark coup anniversary with 'miracle' winner back at Cartmel 

West Country correspondent

