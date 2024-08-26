Family of Gay Future's owner mark coup anniversary with 'miracle' winner back at Cartmel

Exactly 50 years on from the famous Gay Future coup, the sons of one of the major figures involved emulated that famous day by having their own winner at Cartmel.

Success in the 3m1½f handicap hurdle for Doyen For A Drink , a 6-1 chance, was described as a "miracle" by trainer Gerard O'Leary, whose father Pa O'Leary, was a key part of the original story.

Although the plot to win with Gay Future on August 26, 1974, involved co-ordinated trickery from the 'Cork Mafia', marking its half-century also took a major plan with the Flat trainer going to bloodstock agent Kieran O'Toole to try to source a winner.

He travelled from Kildare to the Lake District circuit with five possible chances on the day, which reduced to three when two horses were injured en route, but it was the second owned by his brother Pat who delivered in emphatic fashion under Brian Hughes.

Gerard O'Leary told Racing TV: "It's absolutely wonderful to be back here – it's the first time here for Pat and I and Cartmel's a marvellous place – and for the heavens to give us the winner in memory of our Dad and his Cork Mafia friends, who were total sportsmen.

"They pulled off a wonderful betting coup here, the bookies ran for cover and it's great to have a winner. I'm delighted for Pat and my family; that closes the chapter on the Gay Future affair. It's a miracle, a dream come true."

O'Leary was sending jumps runners to Britain for the first time in almost 20 years.

He added: "I mainly train on the Flat at home and two weeks ago I asked Kieran O'Toole to find me a horse who could be competitive here. He put five horses together, two got injured on the way, but this makes up for it. She's just an ordinary handicapper. To win here is like winning the Epsom Derby. It's full symmetry, which is amazing.

"We had a little bit on her but it was more about being here. My father was never here, he was down in London to collect the bets. This would be my best day in racing."

Hat-trick up

Jennie Candlish recorded a 539-1 treble with her three runners at the track. Malinka, Skyjack Hijack and Tiger Jet were all successful for the Staffordshire trainer.

