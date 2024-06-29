'Hopefully we have a promising horse' - Kevin Philippart de Foy eyes more for runaway winner Bur Dubai

Kevin Philippart de Foy is hopeful Bur Dubai can kick on following a mixed start to the season after getting off the mark impressively in the 1m4½f handicap.

The three-year-old was winless in six previous outings, including twice with Alice Haynes, but broke his maiden at the seventh attempt when beating Open Secret by nine and a half lengths.

Bur Dubai was successfully stepping back up in trip from his third-placed effort at Hamilton last time and De Foy believes there is room for improvement.

He said: "Things didn’t go right for him in the first half of the season and we could have done a few things better, but hopefully we have a promising horse for the second half.

"We always thought he was a nice horse. I probably didn’t campaign him the best but today we let him use his stride and he’s a big, strong horse."

The trainer believes another step up in trip could further help the son of Night Of Thunder given the nature of his runaway victory.

"He picked up nicely and put the race to bed in good fashion," he added. "We let him bowl along in front and he stayed very well. I think he’s a stayer in the making and he’ll be able to stay a mile and six."

It was the first part of a double for winning owner Ahmad Al Shaikh as Al Shabab Storm cruised to success in the feature 7f handicap for Andrew Balding.

Course specialist

The David Evans-trained Radio Goo Goo made it three wins from four starts at the track in the 6f handicap.

