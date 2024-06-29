'I don't think it's sunk in yet but it's fantastic' - Brian Ellison lands fairytale first Northumberland Plate with Onesmoothoperator

Onesmoothoperator gave Brian Ellison a fairytale success in the Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate, storming home under Connor Beasley to land a convincing victory.

As a Newcastle native born on the day that the heavily backed Souepi sent the locals home happy on Plate day in 1952, Ellison values this race above any other and has made no secret of his desire to put his name on the trophy.

He looked to have got the job done when Seamour quickened three lengths clear in 2016 only for Antiquarium got up late on, but there was no danger of a repeat as Beasley waited until the final furlong to unleash Onesmoothoperator, who finished clear of Evaluation, Duke Of Oxford and Too Friendly.

A course specialist making his 15th start at the track, Onesmoothoperator was settled off the pace by Beasley but the early pace was strong and he moved up going easily as the runners turned for home.

Making his challenge against the stands' rail, Onesmoothoperator was still on the bridle approaching the final furlong before quickening impressively when asked by his rider.

"I've known Brian since I was a little baby and my mother and father worked for him when he trained around here," said Beasley from County Durham. "It means a lot to Brian but it means a fair bit to me as well to be fair.

Brian Ellison greets Connor Beasley after their big Newcastle win Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"For Brian and his owners to have the faith in me to come and ride a special horse like this on a day like today is marvellous. I'm overwhelmed. He gave me some spin, did everything right and I'm over the moon for them."

Gamble of the race Trooper Bisdee , trained by Sir Mark Prescott, made a slow start but was soon pushed up to join the leaders under Hollie Doyle. However, his effort was short lived in the home straight as 12-1 shot Onesmoothoperator bounded to victory.

"I've been wanting to win it for a longtime and I knew I had him right," said Ellison. "They went a hell of a gallop and, when he's like that, he's some animal. Turning in I said, 'This has hacked up' and Connor said he could have won on the bridle.

"I don't think it's sunk in yet but it's fantastic. I'm from here and have a lot of connections here. It's great for Newcastle and the north as well. It's got to be my number one and it's nice to get the monkey off my back."

