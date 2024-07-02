'Hopefully he'll continue to progress' - Bowmore impresses on chasing debut for Henry de Bromhead

Bowmore announced himself as a very interesting recruit over fences when recording an eyecatching success for Henry de Bromhead in the opening 2m1½f beginners' chase.

Ridden by Rachael Blackmore, the Alan Halsall-owned son of Vadamos impressed throughout and forged clear on the run-in to beat useful performer Thecompanysergeant by four lengths.

De Bromhead said: "He really jumped brilliantly. We were hoping he would improve for a fence and it looks like he has.

"The novice chase at Galway could be a possibility. We'll see what options there are. He's a big horse that needs nice ground and hopefully he'll continue to progress. The Halsalls have been very patient with him and I'm delighted for them."

De Bromhead and Blackmore combined to land a double when Popova scored in the 2m3½f mares' beginners' chase, but they experienced a sad conclusion to the 2m3½f novice chase when Mayors Walk suffered a fatal fall.

Mullins debutante on the mark

Having shown next to nothing in eight runs for her previous trainer, May Call You Back proved a different proposition on her first start for Willie Mullins when scoring in division one of the 2m1f handicap chase.

With a mark of 77, the daughter of Walk In The Park may well be the lowest-rated horse to run over jumps for Closutton, but with this victory under Brian Hayes behind her, there must be a chance she can run up a sequence.

The race developed into a match between her and runner-up Added Bonus from the second-last after leader Itsalonglongroad started to drift, but Hayes's mount prevailed by a length and a half.

Hayes said: "She was guessy at a few early on. She's a good jumper who has plenty of scope, but she's just not street-smart yet. She had to work hard, but to her credit she got a better jump at the last and that sealed it. Hopefully she can improve."

Redemption for Walsh

Trainer Brendan Walsh, who went close with Added Bonus, gained redemption when amateur Cal Shine was seen to good effect on the Elizabeth Stack-owned It'sallabouteve , who registered a convincing victory in division two of the 2m1½f handicap chase.

Donoghue double

The closing stages of the card belonged to the duo of Gavin Cromwell and Keith Donoghue as Theonewedreamof landed the 2m3½f beginners' chase and Dutch Schultz ended a run of four seconds by winning the concluding 2m3½f novice chase.

Read these next:

'He's that good he wins by too far!' - brilliant Buick completes treble as he makes light work of Scottish raid

'I'm absolutely ecstatic' - Uncle Dick pounces again to give apprentice Oliver Carmichael his first winner

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.